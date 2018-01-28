Weil das PSN down ist:
EA FIFA World Cup auf Xbox One ausgetragen
Playstation Network // Sonntag, 28. Januar 2018 um 23:09 von
Diese News gilt es unter "Kuriositäten und Sonstiges" zu verbuchen: Die finalen Runden des EA FIFA World Cup, welcher gesponsert ist von Sony Playstation, werden auf Xbox One ausgetragen. Grund hierfür ist die aktuelle Downtime des PSN.
Due to PSN being down, the rest of the games will be played on Xbox. Unfortunate but broadcast arrangements and the lease on the facilities plus travel logistics for the players tomorrow likely forced everyone's hands. #FIFAeWorldCup— Futhead (@Futhead) 28. Januar 2018
Wir nehmen dies mit einem Augenzwinkern zur Kenntnis. ;-)