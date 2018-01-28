Einloggen

Weil das PSN down ist:

EA FIFA World Cup auf Xbox One ausgetragen

Playstation Network // Sonntag, 28. Januar 2018 um 23:09 von SaveTheStyle

Diese News gilt es unter "Kuriositäten und Sonstiges" zu verbuchen: Die finalen Runden des EA FIFA World Cup, welcher gesponsert ist von Sony Playstation, werden auf Xbox One ausgetragen. Grund hierfür ist die aktuelle Downtime des PSN.




Wir nehmen dies mit einem Augenzwinkern zur Kenntnis. ;-)


