Monster Hunter: World - Details zum Day One Update
Knapp über 800MB groß
Consoles // Montag, 22. Januar 2018 um 16:31 von
Capcom wird am Freitag Monster Hunter: World für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One veröffentlichen. Gleichzeitig zum Launch wird auch ein Day One Update bereitgestellt, das heute vom Unternehmen detailliert wurde. 815MB müsst ihr dafür herunterladen. Die Neuerungen und Änderungen seht ihr unten.
Additional Systems
Unlocks online-use systems including multiplayer, event quests, and chat.
Adds function to receive additional content to the player’s My House room service.
Adds gallery function to the title menu to replay event scenes.
Adds a Gallery Mode that enables you to watch the event scenes you have previously seen. The appearance of the player character will change based on the save data.
Mascot character Poogie added to Research Commission HQ.
As you progress through the story, Poogie will appear in the distribution area of Research Commission HQ. You can deepen your friendship with him through skillful petting. If you pick him up and take him around, something good may happen.
Additional Display Languages
In addition to the Japanese, English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish included in all versions of the game, the following display languages have been added for specific versions:
Japan: No additional languages
Asia: Traditional Chinese and Korean
North America: Brazilian Portuguese
Europe: Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, and Arabic
Additional voiced languages have not been added. All versions of the game will feature Monster Hunter language, Japanese, English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish voiced language options.
Other
Fixed some bugs
Unlocks online-use systems including multiplayer, event quests, and chat.
Adds function to receive additional content to the player’s My House room service.
Adds gallery function to the title menu to replay event scenes.
Adds a Gallery Mode that enables you to watch the event scenes you have previously seen. The appearance of the player character will change based on the save data.
Mascot character Poogie added to Research Commission HQ.
As you progress through the story, Poogie will appear in the distribution area of Research Commission HQ. You can deepen your friendship with him through skillful petting. If you pick him up and take him around, something good may happen.
Additional Display Languages
In addition to the Japanese, English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish included in all versions of the game, the following display languages have been added for specific versions:
Japan: No additional languages
Asia: Traditional Chinese and Korean
North America: Brazilian Portuguese
Europe: Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, and Arabic
Additional voiced languages have not been added. All versions of the game will feature Monster Hunter language, Japanese, English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish voiced language options.
Other
Fixed some bugs