Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Update 1.2.0 veröffentlicht
Patch Notes inside
Nintendo Switch // Freitag, 19. Januar 2018 um 12:20 von
Nintendo und Monolith Soft haben heute das versprochene Update 1.2.0 zu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 für Nintendo Switch veröffentlicht. Unter anderem wird damit die Kompatibilität zum Expansion Pass hergestellt. Die Patch Notes dazu seht ihr hier.
Fixed an issue in which parts set to a specific Skill RAM failed to provide their intended effects.
Adjusted the Gormott regular quest “The Riddle on the Wall” to make it completable regardless of player progression in the main story.
Adjusted Finch’s Blade Quest “Birds of a Feather” to make it completable regardless of player progression in the main story.
Fixed an issue in Agate’s Blade Quest “Precious Yearnings” preventing quest progression.
Added functionality to allow players to receive the first round of quests and the second round of items associated with the Expansion Pass.
Voiced segments in menus can now be skipped with the A or B button.
Adjusted the Gormott regular quest “The Riddle on the Wall” to make it completable regardless of player progression in the main story.
Adjusted Finch’s Blade Quest “Birds of a Feather” to make it completable regardless of player progression in the main story.
Fixed an issue in Agate’s Blade Quest “Precious Yearnings” preventing quest progression.
Added functionality to allow players to receive the first round of quests and the second round of items associated with the Expansion Pass.
Voiced segments in menus can now be skipped with the A or B button.