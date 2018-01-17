Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Softwareverkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 17. Januar 2018 um 14:05 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 08.01. - 14.01.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 08.01.2018 bis 14.01.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

PS4

43.808

-

N/A

135.491

6.027.900

NSWI

37.500

-

N/A

183.506

3.496.161

3DS

16.855

-

N/A

62.592

23.885.367

VITA

4.388

-

N/A

16.317

5.804.127

XONE

113

-

N/A

312

87.995


Software

01./00. [PS4] Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT (Square Enix) {2018.01.11} (¥7.800) - 105.667 / NEU
02./01. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 34.632 / 1.917.342 (-71%)
03./02. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 28.193 / 1.536.340 (-75%)
04./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 22.836 / 1.238.435 (-72%)
05./04. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 21.494 / 1.498.509 (-69%)
06./05. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo) {2017.12.28} (¥4.980) - 20.320 / 124.319 (-61%)
07./07. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 12.415 / 815.227 (-61%)
08./10. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3Publisher) {2017.12.07} (¥7.800) - 10.717 / 212.130 (-46%)
09./06. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbarayaa - Sword / Magnum (Level 5) {2017.12.16} (¥4.800) - 7.851 / 473.836 (-77%)
10./08. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 7.352 / 346.681 (-71%)
11./12. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.11.03} (¥7.900) - 7.185 / 369.194 (-46%)
12./09. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 6.886 / 377.919 (-67%)
13./13. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 4.806 / 362.509 (-64%)
14./15. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.12.01} (¥7.980) - 4.476 / 172.676 (-61%)
15./31. [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 4.134 / 145.029
16./18. [NSW] Snipperclips Plus: Cut it Out, Together! (Nintendo) {2017.11.10} (¥3.280) - 3.215 / 47.124 (-65%)
17./11. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo) {2017.11.30} (¥4.980) - 2.959 / 142.524 (-80%)
18./21. [PS4] Yakuza: Kiwami 2 # (Sega) {2017.12.07} (¥7.590) - 2.908 / 195.332
19./16. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 2.842 / 1.276.619 (-70%)
20./23. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. # (Capcom) {2017.08.25} (¥5.800) - 2.810 / 201.839