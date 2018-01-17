Aktuelle Hard- und Softwareverkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 08.01. - 14.01.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 08.01.2018 bis 14.01.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
43.808
|
-
|
N/A
|
135.491
|
6.027.900
|
NSWI
|
37.500
|
-
|
N/A
|
183.506
|
3.496.161
|
3DS
|
16.855
|
-
|
N/A
|
62.592
|
23.885.367
|
VITA
|
4.388
|
-
|
N/A
|
16.317
|
5.804.127
|
XONE
|
113
|
-
|
N/A
|
312
|
87.995
Software
01./00. [PS4] Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT
02./01. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
03./02. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
04./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
05./04. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
06./05. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100
07./07. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
08./10. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5
09./06. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbarayaa - Sword / Magnum
10./08. [NSW] Arms
11./12. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII #
12./09. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
13./13. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
14./15. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 #
15./31. [NSW] Super Bomberman R
16./18. [NSW] Snipperclips Plus: Cut it Out, Together!
17./11. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale
18./21. [PS4] Yakuza: Kiwami 2 #
19./16. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
20./23. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. #