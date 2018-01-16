Assassin's Creed Origins: Patch Notes zum heutigen Januar Update
Bereitet auch auf die erste Erweiterung vor
Consoles // Dienstag, 16. Januar 2018 um 16:52 von
Gestern Abend gab Ubisoft bekannt, heute das Januar Update zu Assassin's Creed Origins zu veröffentlichen. Wir hatten bereits in der vergangenen Woche darüber berichtet. Unter anderem gibt es eine neue Quest, die auf die erste Erweiterung vorbereitet. Sie wird ebenfalls noch in diesem Monat bereitgestellt.
Die vollständigen Änderungen zum Januar Update seht ihr hier.
Patch Highlights
Added support for the upcoming “The Hidden Ones” expansion
Added “Incoming Threat” quest to the game
Updated item loot pool of the Heka Chest (more details in the “New Features” section)
New Features
Added a new quest to the world: “Incoming Threat”
Added the Atlas view on the World Map displaying the Sinai and the Valley of Kings regions
Added support for the “The Hidden Ones” expansion
Added the possibility to sell-back outfits to the Weaver shops
Added all the latest Store items from the Nightmare, First Civilization, Gladiator, Wacky, and Almighty packs to the Heka Chest
Added the option to toggle the visibility of inventory items on the Gear menu
Quest
Improved various cinematic transitions
Increased the resistance of Khaliset to the Overpower Ultra ability
Corrected the visual size of Isfet’s weapon in the quest “Lady of Slaughter” to match its collision box
Prevented Tahirah from following the playable character after a certain distance in the quest “Reunion”
Fixed various issues that might occur when skipping cinematics
Fixed an issue causing the stash in the quest “The Mousetrap” to float
Fixed an issue preventing the player from completing the quest “The Healer”
Fixed various situations causing Jumbe, the War Elephant, to reset in the middle of combat
Fixed an issue preventing the playable character from climbing and fighting while in the quest “The Final Weighing”
Fixed an issue allowing Thutmose to lose his felucca in the quest “Blood in the Water”
Fixed the delay before the Quest Completed trigger when completing the quest “A Tithe By Any Other Name”
Activities
Reduce the difficulty of Hippodrome races
Fixed an issue preventing enemies from being able to be pushed into the pit of the Duelist II Arena encounter
Fixed an issue where players were ranked incorrectly after completing a Hippodrome race
Gameplay
Improved the behavior of tamed animals
Fixed various issues on how fire was applying damage to the playable character and NPCs
Fixed an issue with the spawning of the playable character in the Haueris Nome
Fixed an issue that could cause a desynchronization when controlling Senu from a hiding location
Fixed the damage bonus applied by Master abilities, which was lower than designed
Fixed an issue that could prevent the Chain Attack ability to work
Fixed an issue that could prevent the Adrenaline ability to be triggered
Fixed the Overpower Chain Throw ability that was awarding Assassinate bonus XP
Fixed an issue allowing the inactive weapon to cause damage
Fixed an issue with the distance counter not updating correctly when NPC is outside of the field of view
Fixed various situation where the playable character could remain stuck
Fixed various issues with the animations of the playable character
Fixed various issues with the spawning, the reactions, and the animations of NPCs
User Interface
Added the leaderboard to the Horde Mode menu panel
Fixed an issue with the Target Menu not properly showing The Scarab after reloading the save game
Fixed various issues with the World Map filters
Fixed an issue making arrow disappear from its quiver in the gear page when using the customization options
Fixed an overlapping issue with Custom Markers when playing in Traditional Chinese
Fixed an issue where the "Bathhouse Towel" outfit would appear as new every time the playable character exits the bathhouse
Fixed a mistranslation on a Papyrus puzzle when playing in Russian
Fixed an issue with the distance counter not updating correctly when NPCs are outside of the field of view
Fixed some discrepancies in the Quest Log
Fixed various typos
[Xbox One X] Fixed the user associated with the “Best Score” in the Arena leaderboard after having switched profile in the main menu
[PC] Added a message telling players to restart their game after acquiring new downloadable contents
[PC] Added the ‘Hide Icons’ action to the Eagle section of the Customize Controls option menu
[PC] Fixed the Fast Travel action in the World Map
World
Fixed the models of the Level 10 gears (bracers visual known issue)
Fixed an issue with Weaver shops selling the same outfit more than once
Fixed an issue with cages that could open by themselves when they had a prisoner
Fixed several areas where the playable character could go through collisions
Graphics & Audio
Balanced the audio volume level in different areas
Fixed an issue when the playable character could continue to talk after dying
Fixed various visual issues that could occur when transitioning from indoor to outdoor
Fixed an issue with the intensity of the red when in HDR
System
Improve overall stability of the game application
Fixed various infinite loadings and black screen hangs
[PC] Fixed game freeze after minimizing all tabs in Windows 7
[PC] Improved Performance Metrics graphs functionality
