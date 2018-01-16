Star Wars Battlefront II - Patch 1.1 veröffentlicht
Patch Notes inside
Consoles // Dienstag, 16. Januar 2018 um 16:52 von
Electronic Arts und DICE arbeiten weiter an neuem Content und Verbesserungen für Star Wars Battlefront II. Beides bekommt ihr mit dem Update 1.1, das heute für alle Versionen des Shooters zur Verfügung gestellt wurde. Unter anderem gibt es nun das Raumschiff von Iden Versio im Multiplayer. Die kompletten Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
New Content
Blast on Crait Map
Iden Versio's TIE/In fighter
Afterburner--Gives the starfighter a temporary speed boost and breaks enemy missile lock. The Afterburner can be cancelled after a short time
Laser Barrage--Charges up a rapid fire barrage which deals high damage
Dual Proton Torpedoes--Fires two proton torpedoes which track the locked target and deal high damage
Inferno Leader--For the duration of Inferno Leader, all enemies within a radius are revealed to allied players. These enemies receive increased damage from all sources
TIE Fighter Star Cards:
Engine Heat Dissipator--Decreases the Afterburner cooldown
Advanced Torpedoes--Increases Dual Proton Torpedo damage
Vengeful Barrage--Increases the damage of Laser Barrage
Flight Commander--Increases the duration of Inferno Leader
Reinforced Hull--Increases the total health of the starfighter
Tuned Lasers--Increases primary weapon damage
Advanced Capacitors--Improves the primary weapons resistance to overheating
Repair Systems--Reduces the delay before health regeneration begins
Elite Pilot--Increases the turn rate of the starfighter
Engine Upgrade--Increases the top speed and how quickly the starfighter can accelerate and decelerate
TIE fighter Milestones:
Rapid Assault--Used Iden Versio's TIE Fighter's Afterburner ability 25 times
Precision Strike--Achieve 25 Dual Proton Torpedo kills with Iden Versio's TIE Fighter
Hope Cannot Save Them - Achieve 25 Laser Barrage kills with Iden Versio's TIE Fighter
Avenge Our Emperor - Use Iden Versio's TIE Fighter's Inferno Leader ability 25 times
Hero Changes
Finn
Reduced base damage of his EL-16 from 65 to 45
Reduced the time before heat cooldown kicks in from 3.5 to 1.5 seconds
Reduced damage of each Deadeye shot from 40 to 30
Phasma
Reduced the heat generated per shot of her F-11D
Lando
Fixed a bug where Maximized Efficiency was not properly granting cooldown reduction
Boba Fett
Reduced the damage per rocket of Rocket Barrage from 90 to 78
Reduced the inner damage radius for each rocket of Rocket Barrage from 2 to 1.5 meters
Reduced the outer damage radius for each rocket of Rocket Barrage from 4 to 3 meters
Classes and Special Units
Wookiee Warrior
Reduced Bowcaster center projectile damage multiplier from 1.3 to 1
Lowered Bowcaster fall off distance at the start from 20 to 10 meters and at the end from 30 to 25 meters
Reshuffled Bowcaster explosion damage and projectile damage to make falloff have higher effect
Increased Bowcaster heat per shot
Specialist
Reduce size of scope glint
Added scope glint to the following long range weapons: EL-16HFE, A-280, Pulse Rifle, and Captain Phasma's F-11D
Reduced heat per shot for the following long range weapons: Valken-38X, E-5S, DLT-20A, DLT-19x, A180, and DLT-19D
Increased the bursts per minute of all Infiltration variants from 100 to 130
Heavy
Reduced the AOE of Supercharged and Explosive sentry
Increased heat per shot for Supercharged Sentry from 0.015 to 0.017
Officer
Reduced explosion damage when turret is destroyed by blaster fire from 150 to 25
Weapons:
CR2
Lowered start damage from 17 to 16
Lowered end damage from 9 to 8
Reduced damage falloff end distance from 40 to 30 meters
Barrage
Reduced inner blast radius from 3.5 to 2 meters
Increased outer blast radius from 5 to 6 meters
Increased explosion damage from 55 to 100
Blurrg-1120
Reduced falloff start distance from 20 to 15 meters
Reduced start damage of Explosive Shot from 29 to 26
Reduced end damage of Explosive Shot from 10 to 8
Reduced inner blast radius of Explosive Shot from 0.8 to 0.7 meters
Reduced outer blast radius of Explosive Shot from 2 to 1.8 meters
Reduced accuracy of the final shots when Burst Mod is equipped
Trip Mine
Increased the number of mines that can be deployed at the same time from 1 to 2
Raised the time until the mines disappeared after death from 5 to 15 seconds
General:
Fixed a bug where both the Officer's Recharge Command and Finn's Big Deal abilities were not affecting Heroes or Special Units properly
Fixed an issue where each sector on the minimap would not light up properly the first time an enemy fired
Reduced fade in time for a minimap sector from 0.3 to 0.1 seconds
Stability improvements
Miscellaneous bug fixing
Blast on Crait Map
Iden Versio's TIE/In fighter
Afterburner--Gives the starfighter a temporary speed boost and breaks enemy missile lock. The Afterburner can be cancelled after a short time
Laser Barrage--Charges up a rapid fire barrage which deals high damage
Dual Proton Torpedoes--Fires two proton torpedoes which track the locked target and deal high damage
Inferno Leader--For the duration of Inferno Leader, all enemies within a radius are revealed to allied players. These enemies receive increased damage from all sources
TIE Fighter Star Cards:
Engine Heat Dissipator--Decreases the Afterburner cooldown
Advanced Torpedoes--Increases Dual Proton Torpedo damage
Vengeful Barrage--Increases the damage of Laser Barrage
Flight Commander--Increases the duration of Inferno Leader
Reinforced Hull--Increases the total health of the starfighter
Tuned Lasers--Increases primary weapon damage
Advanced Capacitors--Improves the primary weapons resistance to overheating
Repair Systems--Reduces the delay before health regeneration begins
Elite Pilot--Increases the turn rate of the starfighter
Engine Upgrade--Increases the top speed and how quickly the starfighter can accelerate and decelerate
TIE fighter Milestones:
Rapid Assault--Used Iden Versio's TIE Fighter's Afterburner ability 25 times
Precision Strike--Achieve 25 Dual Proton Torpedo kills with Iden Versio's TIE Fighter
Hope Cannot Save Them - Achieve 25 Laser Barrage kills with Iden Versio's TIE Fighter
Avenge Our Emperor - Use Iden Versio's TIE Fighter's Inferno Leader ability 25 times
Hero Changes
Finn
Reduced base damage of his EL-16 from 65 to 45
Reduced the time before heat cooldown kicks in from 3.5 to 1.5 seconds
Reduced damage of each Deadeye shot from 40 to 30
Phasma
Reduced the heat generated per shot of her F-11D
Lando
Fixed a bug where Maximized Efficiency was not properly granting cooldown reduction
Boba Fett
Reduced the damage per rocket of Rocket Barrage from 90 to 78
Reduced the inner damage radius for each rocket of Rocket Barrage from 2 to 1.5 meters
Reduced the outer damage radius for each rocket of Rocket Barrage from 4 to 3 meters
Classes and Special Units
Wookiee Warrior
Reduced Bowcaster center projectile damage multiplier from 1.3 to 1
Lowered Bowcaster fall off distance at the start from 20 to 10 meters and at the end from 30 to 25 meters
Reshuffled Bowcaster explosion damage and projectile damage to make falloff have higher effect
Increased Bowcaster heat per shot
Specialist
Reduce size of scope glint
Added scope glint to the following long range weapons: EL-16HFE, A-280, Pulse Rifle, and Captain Phasma's F-11D
Reduced heat per shot for the following long range weapons: Valken-38X, E-5S, DLT-20A, DLT-19x, A180, and DLT-19D
Increased the bursts per minute of all Infiltration variants from 100 to 130
Heavy
Reduced the AOE of Supercharged and Explosive sentry
Increased heat per shot for Supercharged Sentry from 0.015 to 0.017
Officer
Reduced explosion damage when turret is destroyed by blaster fire from 150 to 25
Weapons:
CR2
Lowered start damage from 17 to 16
Lowered end damage from 9 to 8
Reduced damage falloff end distance from 40 to 30 meters
Barrage
Reduced inner blast radius from 3.5 to 2 meters
Increased outer blast radius from 5 to 6 meters
Increased explosion damage from 55 to 100
Blurrg-1120
Reduced falloff start distance from 20 to 15 meters
Reduced start damage of Explosive Shot from 29 to 26
Reduced end damage of Explosive Shot from 10 to 8
Reduced inner blast radius of Explosive Shot from 0.8 to 0.7 meters
Reduced outer blast radius of Explosive Shot from 2 to 1.8 meters
Reduced accuracy of the final shots when Burst Mod is equipped
Trip Mine
Increased the number of mines that can be deployed at the same time from 1 to 2
Raised the time until the mines disappeared after death from 5 to 15 seconds
General:
Fixed a bug where both the Officer's Recharge Command and Finn's Big Deal abilities were not affecting Heroes or Special Units properly
Fixed an issue where each sector on the minimap would not light up properly the first time an enemy fired
Reduced fade in time for a minimap sector from 0.3 to 0.1 seconds
Stability improvements
Miscellaneous bug fixing