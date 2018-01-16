Final Fantasy XV: Neues Update angekündigt
Erscheint in fünf Tagen
Consoles // Dienstag, 16. Januar 2018 um 16:52 von
Heute kündigte Square Enix die Royal Edition zu Final Fantasy XV an. Dabei wird es sich um eine Art GOTY Edition handeln. Alle bislang erschienenen DLCs sind enthalten. Zusätzlich gibt es auch neuen Content, wie einen First Person Modus und eine erweiterte Map.
Jetzt gab das Unternehmen bekannt, am 21. Januar auch ein neues Update für das Rollenspiel veröffentlichen zu wollen. Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
Conclusion of the Assassin’s Festival.
Inclusion of a new training partner (Aranea Highwind) at camp.
Implementation of a standby option at camp.
Addition of new items at Alessio’s trading post in Altissia.
Introduction of new drills to the tutorial.
Various bug fixes.
(Updated saves will not work on former versions of the game.)
Inclusion of a new training partner (Aranea Highwind) at camp.
Implementation of a standby option at camp.
Addition of new items at Alessio’s trading post in Altissia.
Introduction of new drills to the tutorial.
Various bug fixes.
(Updated saves will not work on former versions of the game.)