Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Donnerstag, 11. Januar 2018 um 14:44 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 01.01. - 07.01.2018:
Hardware
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
146.006
|
-
|
N/A
|
146.006
|
3.458.661
|
PS4
|
91.683
|
-
|
N/A
|
91.683
|
5.984.092
|
3DS
|
45.737
|
-
|
N/A
|
45.737
|
23.868.512
|
VITA
|
11.929
|
-
|
N/A
|
11.929
|
5.799.739
|
XONE
|
199
|
-
|
N/A
|
199
|
87.882
Software
01./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
02./01. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
03./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
04./04. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
05./05. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100
06./06. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbarayaa - Sword / Magnum
07./07. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
08./10. [NSW] Arms
09./08. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
10./09. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5
11./15. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale
12./14. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII #
13./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
14./11. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX
15./12. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 #
16./21. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
17./22. [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi: Sumikko Park e Youkoso
18./18. [NSW] Snipperclips Plus: Cut it Out, Together!
19./16. [NSW] FIFA 18
20./25. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star