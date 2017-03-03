Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Donnerstag, 11. Januar 2018 um 14:44 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 01.01. - 07.01.2018:

Hardware

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

146.006

-

N/A

146.006

3.458.661

PS4

91.683

-

N/A

91.683

5.984.092

3DS

45.737

-

N/A

45.737

23.868.512

VITA

11.929

-

N/A

11.929

5.799.739

XONE

199

-

N/A

199

87.882


Software

01./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 117.840 / 1.882.709 (+22%)
02./01. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 110.816 / 1.508.148 (+5%)
03./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 82.806 / 1.215.599 (-5%)
04./04. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 69.355 / 1.477.015 (+12%)
05./05. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo) {2017.12.28} (¥4.980) - 51.818 / 103.999 (-1%)
06./06. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbarayaa - Sword / Magnum (Level 5) {2017.12.16} (¥4.800) - 34.565 / 465.985 (-9%)
07./07. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 31.761 / 802.811 (-4%)
08./10. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 25.374 / 339.328 (+54%)
09./08. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 21.104 / 371.033 (-1%)
10./09. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3Publisher) {2017.12.07} (¥7.800) - 19.948 / 201.414 (+21%)
11./15. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo) {2017.11.30} (¥4.980) - 14.561 / 139.564 (+50%)
12./14. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.11.03} (¥7.900) - 13.305 / 362.009 (+31%)
13./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 13.208 / 357.703 (+66%)
14./11. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (¥5.980) - 12.553 / 204.038 (-8%)
15./12. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.12.01} (¥7.980) - 11.483 / 168.200 (-10%)
16./21. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 9.517 / 1.273.777
17./22. [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi: Sumikko Park e Youkoso (Nippon Columbia) {2017.12.07} (¥5.800) - 9.505 / 47.989
18./18. [NSW] Snipperclips Plus: Cut it Out, Together! (Nintendo) {2017.11.10} (¥3.280) - 9.290 / 43.909 (+26%)
19./16. [NSW] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts) {2017.09.29} (¥5.800) - 8.915 / 71.698 (-2%)
20./25. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo) {2017.11.02} (¥4.980) - 8.639 / 119.777