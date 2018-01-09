Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der vorletzten Woche
Consoles // Dienstag, 09. Januar 2018 um 17:59 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 25.12. - 31.12.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 26.12.2016 bis 07.01.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
134.519
|
269.684
|
-135.165
|
3.312.655
|
3.312.655
|
PS4
|
49.641
|
67.257
|
-17.616
|
1.791.746
|
5.892.409
|
3DS
|
36.814
|
80.637
|
-43.823
|
1.662.034
|
23.822.775
|
VITA
|
7.970
|
14.041
|
-6.071
|
344.813
|
5.787.810
|
XONE
|
358
|
719
|
-361
|
12.852
|
87.683
|
PS3
|
58
|
40
|
18
|
20.203
|
10.469.982
|
Wii U
|
44
|
98
|
-54
|
15.923
|
3.329.131
Software
01./01. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
02./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
03./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
04./03. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
05./00. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100
06./02. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbarayaa - Sword / Magnum
07./07. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
08./11. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
09./14. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5
10./09. [NSW] Arms
11./08. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX
12./22. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 #
13./23. [PS4] Yakuza: Kiwami 2 #
14./30. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII #
15./06. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale
16./24. [NSW] FIFA 18
17./15. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
18./32. [NSW] Snipperclips Plus: Cut it Out, Together!
19./19. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 - Deluxe Edition
20./20. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch