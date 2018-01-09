Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der vorletzten Woche

Consoles // Dienstag, 09. Januar 2018 um 17:59 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 25.12. - 31.12.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 26.12.2016 bis 07.01.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

134.519

269.684

-135.165

3.312.655

3.312.655

PS4

49.641

67.257

-17.616

1.791.746

5.892.409

3DS

36.814

80.637

-43.823

1.662.034

23.822.775

VITA

7.970

14.041

-6.071

344.813

5.787.810

XONE

358

719

-361

12.852

87.683

PS3

58

40

18

20.203

10.469.982

Wii U

44

98

-54

15.923

3.329.131


Software

01./01. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 105.051 / 1.397.332 (-50%)
02./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 96.404 / 1.764.870 (-30%)
03./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 87.356 / 1.132.793 (-13%)
04./03. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 61.698 / 1.407.660 (-65%)
05./00. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo) {2017.12.28} (¥4.980) - 52.181 / NEU
06./02. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbarayaa - Sword / Magnum (Level 5) {2017.12.16} (¥4.800) - 38.141 / 431.420 (-79%)
07./07. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 33.024 / 771.050 (-7%)
08./11. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 21.235 / 349.929 (-8%)
09./14. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3Publisher) {2017.12.07} (¥7.800) - 16.522 / 181.466 (-20%)
10./09. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 16.463 / 313.954 (-35%)
11./08. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (¥5.980) - 13.650 / 191.485 (-50%)
12./22. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.12.01} (¥7.980) - 12.779 / 156.717
13./23. [PS4] Yakuza: Kiwami 2 # (Sega) {2017.12.07} (¥7.590) - 11.806 / 184.445
14./30. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.11.03} (¥7.900) - 10.153 / 348.704
15./06. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo) {2017.11.30} (¥4.980) - 9.679 / 125.003 (-77%)
16./24. [NSW] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts) {2017.09.29} (¥5.800) - 9.131 / 62.783
17./15. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 7.953 / 344.495 (-56%)
18./32. [NSW] Snipperclips Plus: Cut it Out, Together! (Nintendo) {2017.11.10} (¥3.280) - 7.388 / 34.619
19./19. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 - Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.12.21} (¥5.800) - 7.003 / 23.014 (-56%)
20./20. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.09.07} (¥6.800) - 6.878 / 96.040 (-57%)