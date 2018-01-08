PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds: Neuer Patch für die Xbox One Version
Weitere Verbesserungen
XBOX One // Montag, 08. Januar 2018 um 21:04 von
Seit dem Release im letzten Monat arbeiten die Entwickler an Updates für die Xbox One Version von PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Heute wurde en weiterer Patch für das Spiel veröffentlicht, der weitere Verbesserungen mit sich bringt. Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
Gameplay
Aim acceleration can now be adjusted by players via in-game option
Player weapon damage has been increased against vehicles. We will continue to monitor player feedback and telemetry and make further balancing adjustments as needed in future updates
FPP Solo matchmaking queue will be made available for NA/EU/and Oceanic servers. We will open other modes within those regions as concurrency allows
Fixed an issue that caused indoor lighting and shadows to appear too dark and blueish
Analog stick acceleration added while exiting the plane and while parachuting
Optimization
PhysX performance enhancements
Server FPS slightly increased
Client FPS slightly increased
Some VFX received slight optimizations
Option
Music on/off option added
Bug fixes
Addressed a number of known crashes
Fixed a UI issue that occurred when multiple players attempted to loot from the same source
