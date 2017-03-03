Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Einloggen

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 27. Dezember 2017 um 14:11 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 18.12. - 24.12.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 18.12.2017 bis 25.12.2016

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

269.684

221.210

48.474

3.178.136

3.178.136

3DS

80.637

55.513

25.124

1.625.220

23.785.961

PS4

67.257

62.965

4.292

1.742.105

5.842.768

VITA

14.041

9.049

4.992

336.843

5.779.840

XONE

719

2.307

-1.588

12.494

87.325

Wii U

98

75

23

15.879

3.329.087

PS3

40

44

-4

20.145

10.469.924


Software

01./02. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 209.630 / 1.292.281 (+57%)
02./01. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbarayaa - Sword / Magnum (Level 5) {2017.12.16} (¥4.800) - 184.739 / 393.279 (-11%)
03./03. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 176.789 / 1.345.962 (+49%)
04./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 137.607 / 1.668.466 (+95%)
05./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 100.205 / 1.045.438 (+98%)
06./08. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo) {2017.11.30} (¥4.980) - 42.796 / 115.324 (+70%)
07./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 35.565 / 738.026 (+83%)
08./18. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (¥5.980) - 27.053 / 177.835 (+143%)
09./19. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 25.285 / 297.491 (+136%)
10./00. [PS4] The Idolm@ster: Stella Stage # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.12.21} (¥8.200) - 23.772 / NEU
11./21. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 23.156 / 328.694
12./14. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo) {2017.11.02} (¥4.980) - 21.321 / 105.557 (+58%)
13./00. [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.12.21} (¥7.300) - 21.129 / NEU
14./06. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3Publisher) {2017.12.07} (¥7.800) - 20.536 / 164.944 (-38%)
15./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 18.019 / 336.543 (+50%)
16./20. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu? (Nippon Columbia) {2017.07.20} (¥4.800) - 17.769 / 110.355 (+76%)
17./15. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack {Pokemon Ultra Sun Pokemon Ultra Moon} (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥9.960) - 17.679 / 319.945 (+46%)
18./00. [PS4] Okami HD # (Capcom) {2017.12.21} (¥2.990) - 16.536 / NEU
19./00. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 - Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.12.21} (¥5.800) - 16.011 / NEU
20./27. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.09.07} (¥6.800) - 15.916 / 89.161