Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 27. Dezember 2017 um 14:11 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 18.12. - 24.12.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 18.12.2017 bis 25.12.2016
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
269.684
|
221.210
|
48.474
|
3.178.136
|
3.178.136
|
3DS
|
80.637
|
55.513
|
25.124
|
1.625.220
|
23.785.961
|
PS4
|
67.257
|
62.965
|
4.292
|
1.742.105
|
5.842.768
|
VITA
|
14.041
|
9.049
|
4.992
|
336.843
|
5.779.840
|
XONE
|
719
|
2.307
|
-1.588
|
12.494
|
87.325
|
Wii U
|
98
|
75
|
23
|
15.879
|
3.329.087
|
PS3
|
40
|
44
|
-4
|
20.145
|
10.469.924
Software
01./02. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
02./01. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbarayaa - Sword / Magnum
03./03. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
04./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
05./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
06./08. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale
07./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
08./18. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX
09./19. [NSW] Arms
10./00. [PS4] The Idolm@ster: Stella Stage #
11./21. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
12./14. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star
13./00. [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings #
14./06. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5
15./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
16./20. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu?
17./15. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack {Pokemon Ultra Sun Pokemon Ultra Moon}
18./00. [PS4] Okami HD #
19./00. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 - Deluxe Edition
20./27. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch