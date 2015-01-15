Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Version 1.1.1 veröffentlicht
Weitere Änderungen kommen Anfang 2018
Nintendo Switch // Freitag, 22. Dezember 2017 um 07:03 von
Nintendo und Monolith Soft kündigten in der vergangenen Woche Update 1.1.1 für Xenoblade Chronicles 2 an. Ab sofort ist der Patch für das Nintendo Switch Rollenspiel verfügbar. Weitere Änderungen und Neuerungen will man Anfang 2018 einführen. Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
Fixed an issue occurring in the Gormott regular quest “One Step Ahead,” where acquiring the Healing Herb quest item at 12:00 caused the item to fail to be counted in the quest log, preventing completion of the quest.
Fixed an issue occurring in the Gormott regular quest “A Young Man’s Prize,” where acquiring the Snow-White Rhino quest item at 7:00 caused the item to fail to be counted in the quest log, preventing completion of the quest.
Fixed an issue occurring in the Gormott regular quest “The Riddle on the Wall,” preventing quest progression.
Fixed an issue occurring in Perceval’s blade quest “Failure and Success,” preventing quest progression.
Fixed an issue occurring in Gorg’s blade quest “Follow Your Passion,” preventing quest progression.
Fixed an issue occurring after viewing the “Something in Common” movie in the “Chapter One: Encounters” section of the Events Theater causing the camera to continue shaking after returning to the game.
Made adjustments to improve the stability of performing certain actions.
Due to these adjustments, time required for Skip Travel and loading event cut scenes has become longer in some instances and shorter in others.
A Pro Controller can now be used when the Joy-Con Controllers are attached to the system in Tabletop Mode.
Added an Easy difficulty to the Tiger! Tiger! mini game.
Added a new size of map to the mini map.
Pressing X when in the field to open the Skip Travel screen, the map of your current location will open.
Added functionality to allow players to receive the second round of items associated with the Expansion Pass.
Fixed an issue occurring in the Gormott regular quest “A Young Man’s Prize,” where acquiring the Snow-White Rhino quest item at 7:00 caused the item to fail to be counted in the quest log, preventing completion of the quest.
Fixed an issue occurring in the Gormott regular quest “The Riddle on the Wall,” preventing quest progression.
Fixed an issue occurring in Perceval’s blade quest “Failure and Success,” preventing quest progression.
Fixed an issue occurring in Gorg’s blade quest “Follow Your Passion,” preventing quest progression.
Fixed an issue occurring after viewing the “Something in Common” movie in the “Chapter One: Encounters” section of the Events Theater causing the camera to continue shaking after returning to the game.
Made adjustments to improve the stability of performing certain actions.
Due to these adjustments, time required for Skip Travel and loading event cut scenes has become longer in some instances and shorter in others.
A Pro Controller can now be used when the Joy-Con Controllers are attached to the system in Tabletop Mode.
Added an Easy difficulty to the Tiger! Tiger! mini game.
Added a new size of map to the mini map.
Pressing X when in the field to open the Skip Travel screen, the map of your current location will open.
Added functionality to allow players to receive the second round of items associated with the Expansion Pass.