ARMS: Patch Notes zu Update 5.0
Mit Dr. Coyle als Bösewicht und neuen Charakter
Nintendo Switch // Freitag, 22. Dezember 2017 um 06:13 von
Wie schon öfters berichtet, wurde ARMS Update 5.0 kürzlich veröffentlicht. Das Ganze wurde jetzt auch von Nintendo detailliert. Mit Dr. Coyle kam nicht nur ein neuer Kämpfer hinzu, auch eine neue Stage und weitere Änderungen hat es gegeben. Das entnehmt ihr den Patch Notes und einem Einführungsvideo zu Dr. Coyle.
New fighter “Dr. Coyle” is now available. Play the Grand Prix at LV6 or higher as someone other than Dr. Coyle and see what happens…
New ARM “Lokjaw” added.
New ARM “Parabola” added.
New ARM “Brrchuk” added.
New stage [NAME REDACTED] added.
For Grand Prix LV6 and lower, the computer will now get stronger as you get deeper into the Grand Prix.
For Grand Prix LV7, the computer will start out strong right from the first match, as usual.
You can now view stats from previous Party Crash events in “Stats.”
Added new badges related to Dr. Coyle.
Fixed issue in online play where the healing area created by HP Juice would sometimes shift position.
Adjusted abilities of some fighters and ARMS as follows.
Fighters / Arms Adjustments
Lola Pop The holidays are a busy season for street performers, so Lola Pop is fired up! Her charges now persist longer.
Whammer
Kablammer
Blorb Lessened deceleration when knocking down mid-weight ARMS.
Scorpio Increased retraction speed.
Shortened waiting time between flying off and retrieval.
Fixed issue where time needed for retraction could be greatly protracted.
Skully Improved curving.
Increased rush damage.
Decreased speed of initial rush attack.
Adjusted the number of attacks needed for rush range to reach a maximum.
Glusher Lessened deceleration when knocking down mid-weight ARMS.
Increased expansion rate of charge attacks.
Megaton
Megawatt Lessened deceleration when knocking down mid-weight ARMS.
Increased speed of charge attacks.
Decreased speed of normal attacks.
Toaster
Sparky
Chilla
Bubb
Buff
Roaster
Nade Decreased speed of initial rush attack.
Adjusted the number of attacks needed for rush range to reach a maximum.
Slapamander
Slamamander Increased the time interval between initial launch and extension.
Increased extension speed.
