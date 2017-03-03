Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 20. Dezember 2017 um 14:08 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 11.12 - 17.12.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 11.12.2017 bis 17.12.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

221.210

164.908

56.302

2.908.452

2.908.452

PS4

62.965

85.687

-22.722

1.674.848

5.775.511

3DS

55.513

45.573

9.940

1.544.583

23.705.324

VITA

9.049

8.483

566

322.802

5.765.799

XONE

2.307

481

1.826

11.775

86.606

Wii U

75

70

5

15.781

3.328.989

PS3

44

48

-4

20.105

10.469.884


Software

01./00. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbarayaa - Sword / Magnum (Level 5) {2017.12.16} (¥4.800) - 208.540 / NEU
02./04. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 133.180 / 1.082.650 (+39%)
03./03. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 119.005 / 1.169.173 (+12%)
04./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 70.489 / 1.530.859 (+39%)
05./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 50.679 / 945.232 (+52%)
06./02. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3Publisher) {2017.12.07} (¥7.800) - 33.333 / 144.408 (-70%)
07./01. [PS4] Yakuza: Kiwami 2 # (Sega) {2017.12.07} (¥7.590) - 26.650 / 158.581 (-80%)
08./09. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo) {2017.11.30} (¥4.980) - 25.180 / 72.528 (+30%)
09./00. [PSV] Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.12.14} (¥5.700) - 24.636 / NEU
10./00. [PS4] Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.12.14} (¥6.800) - 20.890 / NEU
11./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 19.469 / 702.460 (+36%)
12./00. [3DS] Harvest Moon: Twin Villages+ (Marvelous) {2017.12.14} (¥3.980) - 15.612 / NEU
13./00. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard - Gold Edition (Capcom) {2017.12.14} (¥4.990) - 14.787 / NEU
14./15. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo) {2017.11.02} (¥4.980) - 13.532 / 84.236 (+40%)
15./14. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack {Pokemon Ultra Sun Pokemon Ultra Moon} (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥9.960) - 12.117 / 302.266 (+8%)
16./08. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.12.01} (¥7.980) - 12.017 / 129.426 (-39%)
17./12. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 12.007 / 318.524 (+1%)
18./17. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (¥5.980) - 11.144 / 150.782 (+33%)
19./21. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 10.714 / 272.206
20./22. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu? (Nippon Columbia) {2017.07.20} (¥4.800) - 10.072 / 92.586