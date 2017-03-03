Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 20. Dezember 2017 um 14:08 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 11.12 - 17.12.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 11.12.2017 bis 17.12.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
221.210
|
164.908
|
56.302
|
2.908.452
|
2.908.452
|
PS4
|
62.965
|
85.687
|
-22.722
|
1.674.848
|
5.775.511
|
3DS
|
55.513
|
45.573
|
9.940
|
1.544.583
|
23.705.324
|
VITA
|
9.049
|
8.483
|
566
|
322.802
|
5.765.799
|
XONE
|
2.307
|
481
|
1.826
|
11.775
|
86.606
|
Wii U
|
75
|
70
|
5
|
15.781
|
3.328.989
|
PS3
|
44
|
48
|
-4
|
20.105
|
10.469.884
Software
01./00. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbarayaa - Sword / Magnum
02./04. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
03./03. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
04./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
05./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
06./02. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5
07./01. [PS4] Yakuza: Kiwami 2 #
08./09. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale
09./00. [PSV] Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory #
10./00. [PS4] Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory #
11./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
12./00. [3DS] Harvest Moon: Twin Villages+
13./00. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard - Gold Edition
14./15. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star
15./14. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack {Pokemon Ultra Sun Pokemon Ultra Moon}
16./08. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 #
17./12. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
18./17. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX
19./21. [NSW] Arms
20./22. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu?