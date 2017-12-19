PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Patch für Xbox One veröffentlicht
4,7GB groß
XBOX One // Dienstag, 19. Dezember 2017 um 16:55 von
Nach dem Release in der vergangenen Woche, wurde auch die Xbox One Version zu PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds von Bluehole schnell zu einem Erfolg. In nicht einmal 48 Stunden waren es schon mehr als eine Million Spieler. Die Performance des Titels war aber nicht optimal.
Nun nahm der Entwickler sich diesen Problemen an und stellte einen ersten Patch bereits, der 4,7GB groß ist. Grafische und Performance Verbesserungen gehen damit einher. Mehr Änderungen seht ihr in den beigefügten Patch Notes.
Gameplay
Gas can now be used while on bike or bike with sidecar
UI
Equipment icons on HUD will now be visible
Player icon is now more clearly visible on the world map
UI prompts now appear when reload and enter a vehicle options are present
Character
Tweaked hair color options
Animation
Cleaned up sidecar passenger animations in first person view
Fixed player camera issues while a passenger on the backseat of a Buggy
Addressed arm animations specific to holding some weapons
Character now correctly faces the proper direction when stopping while swimming
Others
First pass visual and performance improvements
Slightly improved anti-aliasing on Xbox One and Xbox One S
Localization updates for Vietnamese, Spanish,(Spain/Mexico)
Controls on motorcycle no longer inverted
Keyboard functionality is disabled
Bugs
Fixed instances of player nametags not properly displaying in the lobby during Squad and Duo play
Fixed minor animation while crouching and prone
Fixed issues where curtains on windows block line of sight of players in the TPP mode
Fixed an issue where when Squad leader left the party, voice chat ceased to function as intended
Fixed issue where players could lean out of vehicles even when obstructed
Fixed collision of cardboard boxes in Yasnaya city
Fixed typo in the controller guide
Other minor fixes
