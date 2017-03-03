Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 13. Dezember 2017 um 14:10 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 04.12. - 10.12.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 04.12.2017 bis 10.12.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

164.908

124.770

40.138

2.687.242

2.687.242

PS4

85.687

33.407

52.280

1.611.883

5.712.546

VITA

8.483

6.127

2.356

313.753

5.756.750

XONE

481

508

-27

9.468

84.299

3DS

45.573

36.238

-35.783

1.443.952

23.604.693

Wii U

70

45

25

15.706

3.328.914

PS3

48

48

0

20.061

10.469.840


Software

01./00. [PS4] Yakuza: Kiwami 2 # (Sega) {2017.12.07} (¥7.590) - 131.931 / NEU
02./00. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3Publisher) {2017.12.07} (¥7.800) - 111.075 / NEU
03./01. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 106.094 / 1.050.168 (-1%)
04./03. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 95.816 / 949.470 (+56%)
05./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 50.594 / 1.460.370 (+40%)
06./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 33.315 / 894.553 (+42%)
07./00. [PS4] Kamen Rider: Climax Fighters # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.12.07} (¥7.600) - 21.971 / NEU
08./02. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.12.01} (¥7.980) - 19.678 / 117.409 (-80%)
09./05. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo) {2017.11.30} (¥4.980) - 19.325 / 47.348 (-31%)
10./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 14.342 / 682.992 (+23%)
11./00. [PS4] Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package (Capcom) {2017.12.07} (¥5.990) - 13.029 / NEU
12./09. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 11.878 / 306.517 (-9%)
13./08. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.11.03} (¥7.900) - 11.589 / 318.089 (-25%)
14./11. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack {Pokemon Ultra Sun Pokemon Ultra Moon} (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥9.960) - 11.198 / 290.149 (+3%)
15./15. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo) {2017.11.02} (¥4.980) - 9.649 / 70.704 (+50%)
16./00. [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi: Sumikko Park e Youkoso (Nippon Columbia) {2017.12.07} (¥5.800) - 9.435 / NEU
17./21. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (¥5.980) - 8.362 / 139.637
18./00. [PS4] Nioh: Complete Edition (Koei Tecmo) {2017.12.07} (¥5.800) - 8.021 / NEU
19./20. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 7.604 / 295.470 (+60%)
20./00. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.12.07} (¥5.900) - 7.309 / NEU