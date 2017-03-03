Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 04.12. - 10.12.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 04.12.2017 bis 10.12.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
164.908
|
124.770
|
40.138
|
2.687.242
|
2.687.242
|
PS4
|
85.687
|
33.407
|
52.280
|
1.611.883
|
5.712.546
|
VITA
|
8.483
|
6.127
|
2.356
|
313.753
|
5.756.750
|
XONE
|
481
|
508
|
-27
|
9.468
|
84.299
|
3DS
|
45.573
|
36.238
|
-35.783
|
1.443.952
|
23.604.693
|
Wii U
|
70
|
45
|
25
|
15.706
|
3.328.914
|
PS3
|
48
|
48
|
0
|
20.061
|
10.469.840
Software
01./00. [PS4] Yakuza: Kiwami 2 #
02./00. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5
03./01. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
04./03. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
05./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
06./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
07./00. [PS4] Kamen Rider: Climax Fighters #
08./02. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 #
09./05. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale
10./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
11./00. [PS4] Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package
12./09. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
13./08. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII #
14./11. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack {Pokemon Ultra Sun Pokemon Ultra Moon}
15./15. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star
16./00. [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi: Sumikko Park e Youkoso
17./21. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX
18./00. [PS4] Nioh: Complete Edition
19./20. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
20./00. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition