Final Fantasy XV: Update 1.19 und 1.20 veröffentlicht
Mit Charakterwechsel im Spiel und mehr
Consoles // Dienstag, 12. Dezember 2017 um 06:04 von
Im vergangenen Monat kündigte Square Enix ein neues Update zu Final Fantasy XV an. Damit soll nicht nur Episode Ignis unterstützt werden, der neue Story DLC der morgen erscheint, auch ein fließender Charakterwechsel im Spiel wird ab sofort unterstützt.
Update 1.19 und Update 1.20 sind ab sofort verfügbar. Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
Version 1.19
Implementation of character swap feature (available in Ascension: Techniques)
Conclusion of online support for timed quests
Addition of compatibility with “Episode Ignis”
Addition of pieces from “Multiplayer Expansion: Comrades” and “Episode Ignis” to music player tracklist
Various bug fixes
