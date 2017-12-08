The Game Awards: Die Gewinner wurden bekannt gegeben
The Legend of Zelda ist GOTY
Consoles // Freitag, 08. Dezember 2017 um 06:29 von
Neben zahlreichen, auch großen Ankündigungen, wurden heute Nacht natürlich auch Awards verliehen, um The Game Awards auch gerecht zu werden. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild konnte den Titel Game of the Year einheimsen. The Last of Us Part II wurde das Most Wanted Game.
Die komplette Gewinnerliste seht ihr hier.
Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best Game Direction: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best Narrative: What Remains of Edith Finch
Best Art Direction: Cuphead
Best Audio Design: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Best Performance: Melina Juergens, Hellblade
Games for Impact: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Best Ongoing Game: Overwatch
Best Action Game: Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Best Action/Adventure Game: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best Role Playing Game: Persona 5
Best Fighting Game: Injustice 2
Best Family Game: Super Mario Odyssey
Best Strategy Game: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
Most Anticipated Game: The Last of Us Part II
Best Independent Game: Cuphead
Best Student Game: Level Squared
Best Esports Game: Overwatch
Best Debut Indie Game: Cuphead
Best Score/Music: Nier: Automata
Best Mobile Game: Monument Valley
Best Sports/Racing Game: Forza Motorsport 7
Best VR/AR Game: Resident Evil 7
Best Handheld Game: Metroid: Samus Return
Best Chinese Game: jx3 HD
Industry Icon Award: Carol Shaw
Trending Gamer: Dr. Disrepect
Best Esports Player: Lee sang-hyeok “Faker”
Best Esports Team: Cloud9
