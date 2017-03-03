Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 06. Dezember 2017 um 14:04 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 27.11. - 03.12.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 27.11.2017 bis 03.12.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

124.770

145.200

-20.430

2.522.334

2.522.334

3DS

36.238

34.886

1.352

1.443.497

23.604.238

PS4

33.407

26.909

6.498

1.526.196

5.626.859

VITA

6.127

5.964

163

305.270

5.748.267

XONE

508

408

100

8.987

83.818

PS3

48

46

2

20.013

10.469.792

Wii U

45

85

-40

15.636

3.328.844


Software

01./01. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 107.657 / 944.074 (-36%)
02./00. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.12.01} (¥7.980) - 97.732 / NEU
03./02. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 61.596 / 853.654 (-21%)
04./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 36.246 / 1.409.776 (+20%)
05./00. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo) {2017.11.30} (¥4.980) - 28.023 / NEU
06./00. [PS4] Nobunaga's Ambition: Taishi # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.11.30} (¥8.800) - 27.230 / NEU
07./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 23.388 / 861.238 (+24%)
08./05. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.11.03} (¥7.900) - 15.505 / 306.501 (-28%)
09./09. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 13.068 / 294.639 (+21%)
10./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 11.634 / 668.649 (-23%)
11./06. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack {Pokemon Ultra Sun Pokemon Ultra Moon} (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥9.960) - 10.872 / 278.952 (-46%)
12./00. [3DS] Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.11.30} (¥5.980) - 8.353 / NEU
13./00. [PS4] Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.11.30} (¥7.600) - 8.069 / NEU
14./00. [NSW] Resident Evil: Revelations Collection (Capcom) {2017.11.30} (¥4.990) - 6.540 / NEU
15./12. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo) {2017.11.02} (¥4.980) - 6.450 / 61.055 (+3%)
16./10. [PS4] Star Wars: Battlefront II # (Electronic Arts) {2017.11.17} (¥7.800) - 5.886 / 55.389 (-45%)
17./00. [NSW] Nobunaga's Ambition: Taishi # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.11.30} (¥8.800) - 5.636 / NEU
18./00. [PS4] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone DX # (Sega) {2017.11.22} (¥7.990) - 5.579 / 40.475
19./13. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.10.19} (¥6.900) - 5.542 / 198.985 (-7%)
20./18. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 4.758 / 287.866 (+21%)