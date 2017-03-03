Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Mittwoch, 06. Dezember 2017
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 27.11. - 03.12.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 27.11.2017 bis 03.12.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
124.770
|
145.200
|
-20.430
|
2.522.334
|
2.522.334
|
3DS
|
36.238
|
34.886
|
1.352
|
1.443.497
|
23.604.238
|
PS4
|
33.407
|
26.909
|
6.498
|
1.526.196
|
5.626.859
|
VITA
|
6.127
|
5.964
|
163
|
305.270
|
5.748.267
|
XONE
|
508
|
408
|
100
|
8.987
|
83.818
|
PS3
|
48
|
46
|
2
|
20.013
|
10.469.792
|
Wii U
|
45
|
85
|
-40
|
15.636
|
3.328.844
Software
01./01. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
02./00. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 #
03./02. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
04./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
05./00. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale
06./00. [PS4] Nobunaga's Ambition: Taishi #
07./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
08./05. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII #
09./09. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
10./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
11./06. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack {Pokemon Ultra Sun Pokemon Ultra Moon}
12./00. [3DS] Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates
13./00. [PS4] Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time #
14./00. [NSW] Resident Evil: Revelations Collection
15./12. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star
16./10. [PS4] Star Wars: Battlefront II #
17./00. [NSW] Nobunaga's Ambition: Taishi #
18./00. [PS4] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone DX
19./13. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport #
20./18. [NSW] 1-2-Switch