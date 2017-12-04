Einloggen

Bandai Namco kündigt sein Jump Festa Line Up an

Manga und Anime Versoftungen

Consoles // Montag, 04. Dezember 2017 um 06:27 von miperco

Nach Square Enix, hat jetzt auch Bandai Namco sein Line Up für die in diesem Monat stattfindende Jump Festa bekannt gegeben. Vom 16.-17. Dezember wird das Event in diesem Jahr abgehalten. Dominiert wird das Line Up in diesem Jahr klar von Dragon Ball und One Piece Spielen.

Console Games

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer
Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, Trailer
Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (3DS) – Trailer
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Switch) – Playable, Trailer
Gintama Rumble (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4) – Trailer
One Piece: Grand Cruise (PSVR) – Playable, Trailer
One Piece: Pirate Warriors Deluxe Edition (Switch) – Playable, Trailer
One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Trailer

Smartphone Games

Dragon Ball Z: Bucchigiri Match (iOS, Android) – Trailer
Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android) – Trailer
Gintama: Kabuki-cho Dai Katsugeki (iOS, Android) – Trailer
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Records (iOS, Android) – Trailer
Kingdom: Seven Flags (iOS, Android) – Trailer
Kuroko’s Basketball: Cross Colors (iOS, Android) – Trailer
My Hero Academia: Smash Tap (iOS, Android) – Trailer
One Piece: Bounty Rush (iOS, Android) – Playable, Trailer
One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android) – Trailer
One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android) – Trailer
Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android) – Trailer
Saint Seiya: Cosmo Fantasy (iOS, Android) – Trailer
Shuukan Shounen Jump: Ore Collection (iOS, Android) – Trailer
Tokyo Ghoul Re: Invoke (iOS, Android) – Trailer