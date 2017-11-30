Call of Duty: WWII - Neues Update veröffentlicht
Zahlreiche Änderungen am Multiplayer
Call of Duty: WWII von Activision und Sledgehammer Games hat sich nach dem Launch Anfang des Monats deutlich besser verkauft, als der letzte Teil - Infinite Warfare vom letzten Jahr. Der Multiplayer machte aber noch einige Probleme, unter anderem das Hauptquartier, der neue Social Hub im Spiel.
Kürzlich reichte man einen großen Multiplayer Patch nach, der einen Großteil der Probleme beheben soll und weitere Änderungen mit sich bringt. Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
COD:WWII MULTIPLAYER UPDATES:
XB1 and PS4 crash fixes
Server/connectivity improvements
Fixed an issue preventing users from entering local play match if booting game without internet connection
Fixed an issue of players being kicked to ghost lobby then start screen with “Lost connection to host” message after Public matches
Fixed an issue of showing black screen when host leaves match
Fixed an issue where players who are not the host see black and screen and no AAR between matches
General Leaderboard fixes and improvements
Fixed an issue of 2XP not being granted when indicated, sometimes granted 3XP
Fixed HQ progression exploits
Fixed an issue preventing Scorestreak Training from functioning due to Custom Match settings applied prior
Fixed an issue user from backing out into HQ if user accepts an invite to a lobby while in Scorestreak Training
Fixed map exploits on Pointe du Hoc, USS Texas, London Docks, and Flak Tower
Fixed an issue allowing “snaking” exploits
Fixed one-way smoke screen issue
Paratroopers in HC modes now have HC health, not normal health
Fixed the issue of granting free Flamethrower with partial fuel if another Flamethrower is equipped already
Fixed S&D issue where players are stuck when planting the Bomb after tossing a Molotov
Fixed an issue when party leader changes game mode, members are taken to a ghost lobby
Fixed an issue where when party leader leaves lobby before user loads out of match, users enter a ghost lobby
Fixed an issue where if party leader leaves in middle of match without bringing the rest of the party, shows that party leader is still there
General party improvements, including crash fixes, connectivity fixes, and access to HQ after a match
Fixed firing range issue causing continuous emoting
Fixed not allowing players who have Prestiged to accept, complete, or turn in Orders and Contracts
Fixed an issue not rewarding completed Mastery Challenges
Fixed an issue not tracking Division Skill Challenge progression in War Mode matches
Fixed Weekly Order issue not registering Hill Taker win
Fixed Daily Order Breathing Fire issue not tracking progress
Fixed an issue not properly tracking Panzerschreck Challenge, preventing players from receiving snow camo unlock
Fixed Zombies issue preventing players from earning supply drops
Various MP and Zombies splitscreen improvements
Cinematics resolution fixes on enhanced consoles
Fixed an issue pushing update to stats before AAR has been displayed (no more lost/unviewed stats)
Fixed an issue showing incorrect leaderboard data
Fixed an issue where changing character’s face and equipping Division uniform displays previous character face and kicks player out of the menu
Fixed an issue causing Headquarters death, weapon, and division stats to be logged in the Combat Record
Various UI improvements (Includes Order/Challenge completion instructions)
COD:WWII MULTIPLAYER WEAPON TUNING UPDATES:
BAR nerfed to add more recoil
Reticle unlock fix for STG-44 reflex sight
Custom reticle fixes for scopes of Kar98K and Lee Enfield
COD:WWII BASIC TRAINING UPDATES:
Primed Basic Training nerf
COD:WWII GAMEBATTLES UPDATES:
Fixed delayed start of GameBattles matches
Increased GameBattles Hardpoint time limit from 5 min to 10 min
Other general GameBattles improvements
COD:WWII CAMPAIGN UPDATES:
Fixed Campaign issue causing user to lose progression and re-lock missions when selecting New Game in the menu
