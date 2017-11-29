Die PlayStation Plus Inhalte im Dezember
Darksiders II: Deathintive Edition und mehr
Playstation Network // Mittwoch, 29. November 2017 um 17:39 von
Sony hat heute seine PlayStation Plus Titel für den Monat Dezember bekannt gegeben. Wie gewohnt erhaltet ihr Spiele für PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 und PS Vita. Folgende Titel werden ab kommenden Dienstag, den 5. Dezember, zum Download bereitstehen.
Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition (PS4)
Kung Fu Panda: Showdown der Legenden (PS4)
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (Bonustitel bei PS Plus – PS VR erforderlich)
That’s You! (Bonustitel bei PS Plus – PlayLink)
Xblaze Lost: Memories (PS3)
Syberia Collection (PS3)
Forma 8 (PS Vita & PS4)
Wanted Corp (PS Vita)
Kung Fu Panda: Showdown der Legenden (PS4)
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (Bonustitel bei PS Plus – PS VR erforderlich)
That’s You! (Bonustitel bei PS Plus – PlayLink)
Xblaze Lost: Memories (PS3)
Syberia Collection (PS3)
Forma 8 (PS Vita & PS4)
Wanted Corp (PS Vita)