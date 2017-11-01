Einloggen

Final Fantasy XV: Comrades - Update 1.1.0...

Final Fantasy XV: Comrades - Update 1.1.0 erscheint im Dezember

Patch Notes inside

Consoles // Mittwoch, 29. November 2017 um 16:12 von miperco

Neben neuen Inhalten für das Hauptspiel kümmert sich Square Enix auch um die Multiplayer Erweiterung Comrades, die erst in diesem Monat veröffentlicht wurde. Neue Inhalte wird es bis weit in das Jahr 2018 geben, das teilte man während des neuesten Active Time Reports mit.

Update 1.1.0 mit entscheidenden Verbesserungen soll am 12. Dezember erscheinen. Die Patch Notes dazu seht ihr hier.

Fixes

Cases where the player’s level does not rise
Cases where enemies do not appear in multiplayer quests
Other things that prevent progress

Improvements

Shorter loading time between Lestallum and Camp
Shorter AI comrades generation time

Additional Content

Timed Quests – Quick Matching-exclusive quests. Defeat a lot of enemies within the time limit.
Witch’s Shop – Receive the buff effect obtained through a meal in exchange for the Timed Quest reward.
 