Final Fantasy XV: Comrades - Update 1.1.0 erscheint im Dezember
Patch Notes inside
Mittwoch, 29. November 2017
Neben neuen Inhalten für das Hauptspiel kümmert sich Square Enix auch um die Multiplayer Erweiterung Comrades, die erst in diesem Monat veröffentlicht wurde. Neue Inhalte wird es bis weit in das Jahr 2018 geben, das teilte man während des neuesten Active Time Reports mit.
Update 1.1.0 mit entscheidenden Verbesserungen soll am 12. Dezember erscheinen. Die Patch Notes dazu seht ihr hier.
Fixes
Cases where the player’s level does not rise
Cases where enemies do not appear in multiplayer quests
Other things that prevent progress
Improvements
Shorter loading time between Lestallum and Camp
Shorter AI comrades generation time
Additional Content
Timed Quests – Quick Matching-exclusive quests. Defeat a lot of enemies within the time limit.
Witch’s Shop – Receive the buff effect obtained through a meal in exchange for the Timed Quest reward.
