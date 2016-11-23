Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 29. November 2017 um 14:04 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 20.11. - 26.11.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 20.11.2017 bis 26.11.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
145.200
|
86.999
|
58.201
|
2.397.564
|
2.397.564
|
3DS
|
34.886
|
43.480
|
-8.594
|
1.407.259
|
23.568.000
|
PS4
|
26.909
|
26.302
|
607
|
1.492.789
|
5.593.452
|
VITA
|
5.964
|
3.090
|
2.874
|
299.143
|
5.742.140
|
XONE
|
408
|
247
|
161
|
8.479
|
83.310
|
Wii U
|
85
|
43
|
42
|
15.591
|
3.328.799
|
PS3
|
46
|
46
|
0
|
19.965
|
10.469.744
Software
01./01. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
02./03. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
03./00. [PS4] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone DX
04./06. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
05./05. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII #
06./02. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack {Pokemon Ultra Sun Pokemon Ultra Moon}
07./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
08./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
09./19. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
10./04. [PS4] Star Wars: Battlefront II #
11./00. [3DS] Beyblade Burst: God
12./13. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star
13./17. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport #
14./00. [3DS] Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney #
15./15. [PS4] Ark: Survival Evolved
16./00. [PS4] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 - Deluxe Edition
17./12. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX
18./24. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
19./16. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Origins
20./00. [PS4] Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus