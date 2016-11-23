Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 29. November 2017 um 14:04 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 20.11. - 26.11.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 20.11.2017 bis 26.11.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

145.200

86.999

58.201

2.397.564

2.397.564

3DS

34.886

43.480

-8.594

1.407.259

23.568.000

PS4

26.909

26.302

607

1.492.789

5.593.452

VITA

5.964

3.090

2.874

299.143

5.742.140

XONE

408

247

161

8.479

83.310

Wii U

85

43

42

15.591

3.328.799

PS3

46

46

0

19.965

10.469.744


Software

01./01. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 168.978 / 836.417 (-75%)
02./03. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 77.751 / 792.059 (+25%)
03./00. [PS4] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone DX # (Sega) {2017.11.22} (¥7.990) - 34.896 / NEU
04./06. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 30.275 / 1.373.530 (+21%)
05./05. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.11.03} (¥7.900) - 21.512 / 290.995 (-37%)
06./02. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack {Pokemon Ultra Sun Pokemon Ultra Moon} (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥9.960) - 20.297 / 268.080 (-92%)
07./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 18.846 / 837.850 (+14%)
08./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 15.162 / 657.015 (+116%)
09./19. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 10.806 / 281.571 (+214%)
10./04. [PS4] Star Wars: Battlefront II # (Electronic Arts) {2017.11.17} (¥7.800) - 10.734 / 49.503 (-72%)
11./00. [3DS] Beyblade Burst: God (FuRyu) {2017.11.23} (¥5.980) - 9.550 / NEU
12./13. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo) {2017.11.02} (¥4.980) - 6.256 / 54.605 (-4%)
13./17. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.10.19} (¥6.900) - 5.940 / 193.443 (+17%)
14./00. [3DS] Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney # (Capcom) {2017.11.22} (¥2.990) - 4.832 / NEU
15./15. [PS4] Ark: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.10.26} (¥6.800) - 4.308 / 114.287 (-30%)
16./00. [PS4] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 - Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.11.22} (¥6.100) - 4.216 / NEW
17./12. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (¥5.980) - 4.197 / 126.530 (-37%)
18./24. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 3.921 / 283.108
19./16. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Origins (Ubisoft) {2017.10.27} (¥8.400) - 3.662 / 91.997 (-35%)
20./00. [PS4] Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Bethesda Softworks) {2017.11.23} (¥7.980) - 3.555 / NEU