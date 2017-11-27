Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: Hero Colosseum Update veröffentlicht
Taktische Kämpfe mit Mini-Figuren ab sofort
27. November 2017
Bandai Namco hat heute ein neues, kostenloses Update zu Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 veröffentlicht. Das Fighting Game wurde bereits im Oktober 2016 veröffentlicht. In diesem Jahr folgte auch die Nintendo Switch Version. Heute folgte das neueste Update.
Damit wird unter anderem der Hero Colosseum Modus eingeführt. Dabei handelt es sich um taktische Kämpfe mit Mini-Figuren der Reihe. Dabei wird auch eine eigene Story geboten. Die Patch Notes und den Launch Trailer seht ihr hier.
Implemented the Hero Colosseum
Added data for “Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Extra Pack 1″
Implemented new trophies
Implemented option to change Parallel Quest BGM
Implemented system to purchase TP medal
Adjusted TP medal opening hours. They are now open every day
Set point owned at the start of ranked match “Unlimited Battle” to 1,000
Added NPC “Amy” who will grant players costumes
Added types of quests where you can earn TP medals
Implementation of one Raid Quest
Implementation of one Expert Mission
Expanded online World Tournament events
Rebalanced battle mechanics
Made other improvements / adjustments
