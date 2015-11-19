Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 22. November 2017 um 14:06 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 13.11. - 19.11.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 13.11.2017 bis 19.11.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

86.999

79.958

7.041

2.252.364

2.252.364

3DS

43.480

19.369

24.111

1.372.373

23.533.114

PS4

26.302

26.058

244

1.465.880

5.566.543

VITA

3.090

3.210

-120

293.179

5.736.176

XONE

247

1.465

-1.218

8.071

82.902

PS3

46

41

5

19.919

10.469.698

Wii U

43

36

7

15.506

3.328.714


Software

01./00. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 667.439 / NEU
02./00. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack {Pokemon Ultra Sun Pokemon Ultra Moon} (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥9.960) - 247.782 / NEU
03./01. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 62.024 / 714.308 (-15%)
04./00. [PS4] Star Wars: Battlefront II # (Electronic Arts) {2017.11.17} (¥7.800) - 38.769 / NEU
05./02. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.11.03} (¥7.900) - 34.116 / 269.483 (-49%)
06./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 25.118 / 1.343.255 (+9%)
07./00. [WIU] Dragon Quest X: 5000-nen no Harukanaru Kokyou e Online (Square Enix) {2017.11.16} (¥3.800) - 24.836 / NEU
08./00. [NSW] Dragon Quest X: 5000-nen no Harukanaru Kokyou e Online (Square Enix) {2017.11.16} (¥3.800) - 18.444 / NEU
09./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 16.532 / 819.004 (+18%)
10./00. [PS4] Dragon Quest X: 5000-nen no Harukanaru Kokyou e Online (Square Enix) {2017.11.16} (¥3.800) - 13.657 / NEU
11./12. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 7.004 / 641.853 (+27%)
12./18. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (¥5.980) - 6.642 / 122.333 (+72%)
13./08. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo) {2017.11.02} (¥4.980) - 6.523 / 48.349 (-32%)
14./04. [PS4] Need for Speed: Payback # (Electronic Arts) {2017.11.10} (¥7.800) - 6.440 / 27.404 (-69%)
15./07. [PS4] Ark: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.10.26} (¥6.800) - 6.178 / 109.978 (-40%)
16./06. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Origins (Ubisoft) {2017.10.27} (¥8.400) - 5.593 / 88.336 (-49%)
17./13. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.10.19} (¥6.900) - 5.063 / 187.503 (-7%)
18./09. [PS4] .hack//G.U. Last Recode <.hack//G.U. Vol.1//Rebirth .hack//G.U. Vol.2//Reminisce .hack//G.U. Vol.3//Redemption> # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.11.01} (¥7.600) - 3.738 / 72.214 (-44%)
19./20. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 3.444 / 270.765 (+12%)
20./00. [PS4] The Sims 4 # (Electronic Arts) {2017.11.17} (¥4.800) - 3.428 / NEU