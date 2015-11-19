Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 22. November 2017 um 14:06 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 13.11. - 19.11.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 13.11.2017 bis 19.11.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
86.999
|
79.958
|
7.041
|
2.252.364
|
2.252.364
|
3DS
|
43.480
|
19.369
|
24.111
|
1.372.373
|
23.533.114
|
PS4
|
26.302
|
26.058
|
244
|
1.465.880
|
5.566.543
|
VITA
|
3.090
|
3.210
|
-120
|
293.179
|
5.736.176
|
XONE
|
247
|
1.465
|
-1.218
|
8.071
|
82.902
|
PS3
|
46
|
41
|
5
|
19.919
|
10.469.698
|
Wii U
|
43
|
36
|
7
|
15.506
|
3.328.714
Software
01./00. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
02./00. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack {Pokemon Ultra Sun Pokemon Ultra Moon}
03./01. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
04./00. [PS4] Star Wars: Battlefront II #
06./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
07./00. [WIU] Dragon Quest X: 5000-nen no Harukanaru Kokyou e Online
08./00. [NSW] Dragon Quest X: 5000-nen no Harukanaru Kokyou e Online
09./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
10./00. [PS4] Dragon Quest X: 5000-nen no Harukanaru Kokyou e Online
11./12. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
12./18. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX
13./08. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star
14./04. [PS4] Need for Speed: Payback #
15./07. [PS4] Ark: Survival Evolved
16./06. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Origins
17./13. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport #
18./09. [PS4] .hack//G.U. Last Recode <.hack//G.U. Vol.1//Rebirth .hack//G.U. Vol.2//Reminisce .hack//G.U. Vol.3//Redemption> #
19./20. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
20./00. [PS4] The Sims 4 #