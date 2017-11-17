Die Golden Joystick Awards wurden vergeben
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild wird GotY
Consoles // Freitag, 17. November 2017 um 19:59 von
Heute fanden erneut die Golden Joystick Awards in London statt. Dabei handelt es sich um die zweitälteste Zeremonie für Videospiele. Mittlerweile können alle Personen über ihre Lieblingstitel im jeweiligen Jahr abstimmen.
Mehrere Titel waren für das Spiel des Jahres nominiert; darunter auch Horizon Zero Dawn und Persona 5. Letztendlich gewonnen hat aber The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Die Gewinner der anderen Kategorien seht ihr hier.
Best Storytelling: Horizon Zero Dawn
Best Visual Design: Cuphead
Best Audio: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
Best Gaming Performance: Ashly Burch – Horizon Zero Dawn
Best Indie Game: Friday the 13th The Game
Best Multiplayer Game: Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
Studio of the Year: Nintendo EPD
eSports Play of the Year: Agilities’ five-man Dragonblade at Overwatch Contenders
eSports Team of the Year: Seoul Dynasty (formerly Lunatic-Hai)
eSports Game of the Year: Overwatch
Best Streamer/Broadcaster: Markiplier
Handheld/Mobile Game of the year: Pokémon Sun and Moon
Nintendo Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
PlayStation Game of the Year: Horizon Zero Dawn
Xbox Game of the Year: Cuphead
PC Game of the Year: Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
Critics’ Choice Award: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
Breakthrough Award: Ashly Burch
Hall of Fame Award: Final Fantasy
Most Wanted Game: The Last of Us Part II
Still Playing: World of Tanks
Outstanding Contribution to the UK Game Industry: Debbie Bestwick
Lifetime Achievement: Sid Meier
Ultimate Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
Best Visual Design: Cuphead
Best Audio: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
Best Gaming Performance: Ashly Burch – Horizon Zero Dawn
Best Indie Game: Friday the 13th The Game
Best Multiplayer Game: Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
Studio of the Year: Nintendo EPD
eSports Play of the Year: Agilities’ five-man Dragonblade at Overwatch Contenders
eSports Team of the Year: Seoul Dynasty (formerly Lunatic-Hai)
eSports Game of the Year: Overwatch
Best Streamer/Broadcaster: Markiplier
Handheld/Mobile Game of the year: Pokémon Sun and Moon
Nintendo Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
PlayStation Game of the Year: Horizon Zero Dawn
Xbox Game of the Year: Cuphead
PC Game of the Year: Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
Critics’ Choice Award: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
Breakthrough Award: Ashly Burch
Hall of Fame Award: Final Fantasy
Most Wanted Game: The Last of Us Part II
Still Playing: World of Tanks
Outstanding Contribution to the UK Game Industry: Debbie Bestwick
Lifetime Achievement: Sid Meier
Ultimate Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild