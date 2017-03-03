Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 06.11 - 12.11.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 06.11.2017 bis 12.11.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
79.958
|
64.387
|
15.571
|
2.165.365
|
2.165.365
|
PS4
|
26.058
|
28.823
|
-2.765
|
1.439.578
|
5.540.241
|
3DS
|
19.369
|
20.856
|
-1.487
|
1.328.893
|
23.489.634
|
VITA
|
3.210
|
3.576
|
-366
|
290.089
|
5.733.086
|
XONE
|
1.465
|
114
|
1.351
|
7.824
|
82.655
|
PS3
|
41
|
56
|
-15
|
19.873
|
10.469.652
|
Wii U
|
36
|
38
|
-2
|
15.463
|
3.328.671
Software
01./02. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
02./01. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII #
03./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
04./00. [PS4] Need for Speed: Payback #
05./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
06./07. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Origins
07./06. [PS4] Ark: Survival Evolved
08./04. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star
09./03. [PS4] .hack//G.U. Last Recode <.hack//G.U. Vol.1//Rebirth .hack//G.U. Vol.2//Reminisce .hack//G.U. Vol.3//Redemption> #
10./00. [PS4] Sonic Forces
11./00. [PS4] Occultic;Nine #
12./12. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
13./10. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport #
14./00. [NSW] Sonic Forces
15./00. [PSV] Occultic;Nine #
16./00. [PS4] DJ Max Respect #
17./11. [PS4] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! #
18./14. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX
19./09. [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux #
20./16. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo