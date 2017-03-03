Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Mittwoch, 15. November 2017 um 14:38

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 06.11 - 12.11.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 06.11.2017 bis 12.11.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

79.958

64.387

15.571

2.165.365

2.165.365

PS4

26.058

28.823

-2.765

1.439.578

5.540.241

3DS

19.369

20.856

-1.487

1.328.893

23.489.634

VITA

3.210

3.576

-366

290.089

5.733.086

XONE

1.465

114

1.351

7.824

82.655

PS3

41

56

-15

19.873

10.469.652

Wii U

36

38

-2

15.463

3.328.671


Software

01./02. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 73.315 / 652.284 (-37%)
02./01. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.11.03} (¥7.900) - 67.044 / 235.368 (-60%)
03./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 23.130 / 1.318.138 (-2%)
04./00. [PS4] Need for Speed: Payback # (Electronic Arts) {2017.11.10} (¥7.800) - 20.964 / NEU
05./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 14.027 / 802.472 (-12%)
06./07. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Origins (Ubisoft) {2017.10.27} (¥8.400) - 11.051 / 82.742 (-50%)
07./06. [PS4] Ark: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.10.26} (¥6.800) - 10.253 / 103.800 (-56%)
08./04. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo) {2017.11.02} (¥4.980) - 9.650 / 41.826 (-70%)
09./03. [PS4] .hack//G.U. Last Recode <.hack//G.U. Vol.1//Rebirth .hack//G.U. Vol.2//Reminisce .hack//G.U. Vol.3//Redemption> # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.11.01} (¥7.600) - 6.659 / 68.475 (-89%)
10./00. [PS4] Sonic Forces (Sega) {2017.11.09} (¥5.990) - 5.938 / NEU
11./00. [PS4] Occultic;Nine # (5pb.) {2017.11.09} (¥7.800) - 5.846 / NEU
12./12. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 5.498 / 634.850 (-17%)
13./10. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.10.19} (¥6.900) - 5.439 / 182.440 (-40%)
14./00. [NSW] Sonic Forces (Sega) {2017.11.09} (¥5.990) - 4.686 / NEU
15./00. [PSV] Occultic;Nine # (5pb.) {2017.11.09} (¥7.800) - 4.595 / NEU
16./00. [PS4] DJ Max Respect # (Arc System Works) {2017.11.09} (¥4.800) - 4.376 / NEU
17./11. [PS4] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.10.26} (¥6.100) - 4.002 / 39.925 (-48%)
18./14. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (¥5.980) - 3.862 / 115.691 (-21%)
19./09. [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux # (Atlus) {2017.10.26} (¥6.480) - 3.533 / 74.180 (-64%)
20./16. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 3.085 / 267.322 (-23%)