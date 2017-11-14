The Game Awards: Die Nominierten wurden bekannt gegeben
102 Spiele insgesamt
Consoles // Dienstag, 14. November 2017 um 16:58 von
Geoff Keighley wird mit seinem Team auch in diesem Jahr wieder die The Game Awards veranstalten. Am 8. Dezember wird die Veranstaltung um 03.00 Uhr deutscher Zeit beginnen. Erneut erwarten uns Ankündigungen neuer Spiele und Updates zu bereits bekannten Titeln.
Heute wurden auch die nominierten Spiele benannt. 102 Titel streiten sich um zahlreiche Auszeichnungen. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Horizon Zero Dawn, Persona 5 und PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds kämpfen um den Titel Game of the Year. Die anderen Nominierten seht ihr hier.
Game of the Year
Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Persona 5 (Atlus)
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)
Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Best Game Direction
Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)
Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda)
Best Narrative
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
NieR: Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)
What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda)
Best Art Direction
Cuphead (Studio MDHR)
Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Persona 5 (Atlus)
Best Score / Music
Cuphead (Studio MDHR)
Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
NieR: Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)
Persona 5 (Atlus)
Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Best Audio Design
Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)
Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Best Performance
Ashly Burch as Aloy in Horizon: Zero Dawn
Brian Bloom as BJ Blazkowicz in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Claudia Black as Chloe Frazer in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Laura Bailey as Nadine Ross in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Melina Juergens as Senua in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Games for Impact Award
Bury Me, My Love (The Pixel Hunt / Figs, ARTE)
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
Life is Strange: Before the Storm (Deck Nine / Square Enix)
Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)
Please Knock on my Door (Levall Games)
What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)
Best Ongoing Game
Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar Games)
Overwatch (Blizzard)
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)
Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Warframe (Digital Extremes)
Best Mobile Game
Fire Emblem Heroes (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh / Sylvain Tegroeg)
Monument Valley 2 (Ustwo Games)
Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules)
Super Mario Run (Nintendo)
Best Handheld Game
Ever Oasis (Grezzo / Nintendo)
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
Metroid: Samus Returns (MercurySteam / Nintendo)
Monster Hunter Stories (Capcom / Nintendo)
Poochy and Yoshi’s Woolly World (Good-Feel / Nintendo)
Best VR Game
Farpoint (Impulse Gear / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Lone Echo / Echo Arena (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)
Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)
Star Trek: Bridge Crew (Red Storm Entertainment / Ubisoft)
Superhot VR (Superhot Team)
Best Action Game
Cuphead (Studio MDHR)
Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activison)
Nioh (Team Ninja / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Prey (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda Softworks)
Best Action/Adventure Game
Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best RPG
Divinity: Original Sin 2 (Larian Studios)
Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix Business Division 2 / Square Enix)
NieR: Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)
Persona 5 (Atlus)
South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Ubisoft San Francisco / Ubisoft)
Best Fighting Game
ARMS (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Injustice 2 (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)
Nidhogg 2 (Messhof Games)
Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Best Family Game
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris + Milan / Ubisoft)
Sonic Mania (PagodaWest Games + Headcannon / Sega)
Splatoon 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Best Strategy Game
Halo Wars 2 (Creative Assembly + 343 Industries / Microsoft Studios)
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris + Milan / Ubisoft)
Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly / Sega)
Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games)
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen (Firaxis Games / 2K Games)
Best Sports / Racing Game
Gran Turismo Sport (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
FIFA 18 (EA Vancouver / EA)
Forza Motorsport 7 (Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
NBA 2K18 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES Productions / Konami)
Project Cars 2 (Slightly Mad Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Best Multiplayer Game
Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games / Activision)
Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)
Splatoon 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Most Anticipated Game
God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
Red Dead Redemption II (Rockstar Games)
Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Independent Game
Cuphead (Studio MDHR)
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)
Pyre (Supergiant Games)
What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)
Best Student Game
Falling Sky (Jonathan Nielssen, Nikolay Savov, Mohsen Shah; National Film and Television School)
From Light (Alejandro Grossman, Steven Li, Sherveen Uduwana; University of Southern California)
Hollowed (Erin Marek, Jerrick Flores, Charley Choucard; University of Central Florida – Florida Interactive Entertainment Academy)
Impulsuon (Hugo Verger, Rémi Bertrand, Maxime Lupinski; IIM – Institut de l’Internet et du Multimédia)
Level Squared (Kip Brennan, Stephen Scoglio, Dane Perry Svendsen; Swinburne University of Technology)
Meaning (Hariz Yet; DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore)
Trending Gamer
Andrea Rene (What’s Good Games)
Clint Lexa (“Halfcoordinated”)
Guy Beahm (Dr. Disrespect)
Mike Grzesiek (Shroud)
Steve Spohn (AbleGamers)
Best eSports Game
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
Dota 2 (Valve)
League of Legends (Riot)
Overwatch (Blizzard)
Rocket League (Psyonix)
Best eSpots Player
Je-hong “ryujehong” Ryu (Seoul Dynasty, Overwatch)
Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi (Team Liquid, Dota 2)
Lee sang-hyeok “Faker” (SK Telecom 1, League of Legends)
Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David (SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac (FaZE Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Best eSports Team
Cloud 9
FaZE Clan
Lunatic-Hai
SK Telecom 1
Team Liquid
Best Debut Indie Game
Cuphead (Studio MDHR)
Golf Story (Sidebar Games)
Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)
Mr. Shifty (Team Shifty)
Slime Rancher (Monomi Park)
Best Chinese Game
Gumballs (QcPlay Limited)
Icey (FantaBlade Network)
Jx3 HD (Kingsoft Corporation)
King of Glory (Timi Studio Group)
Monument Valley 2 (Ustwo)
