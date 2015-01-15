Patch 1.42 zu Horizon: Zero Dawn veröffentlicht
Der Patch ist ab sofort verfügbar ...
Playstation 4 // Freitag, 10. November 2017 um 20:26 von
Nachdem Sony und das Entwicklerstudio Guerrilla Games das Erweiterungspaket "The Frozen Wilds" für das Hauptspiel Horizon: Zero Dawn veröffentlicht haben, folgt nun ein neuer Patch, der einige Bugfixes und kleiner Verbesserungen mit sich bringt. Der Patch ist ab sofort verfügbar.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
PATCH SUMMARY
- Fixed combat balance issues for some players in the quest storyline of ‘The Frozen Wilds’ expansion.
- General improvements for ‘The Frozen Wilds’ expansion.
GENERAL FIXES
- Rebalanced the encounter with the three Frostclaws during the quest ‘For The Werak’ on Story, Easy and Normal difficulty. The damage done by the Frostclaws depends on how many Frostclaws are left during the encounter.
- Rebalanced the encounter with the Fireclaw during the quest ‘The Forge of Winter’ on Story, Easy and Normal
