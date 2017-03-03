Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 08. November 2017 um 14:04 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 30.10. - 05.11.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 30.10.2017 bis 05.11.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

64.387

126.701

-62.314

2.085.407

2.085.407

PS4

28.823

24.653

4.170

1.413.520

5.514.183

3DS

20.856

17.283

3.573

1.309.524

23.470.265

VITA

3.576

3.705

-129

286.879

5.729.876

XONE

114

97

17

6.359

81.190

PS3

56

45

11

19.832

10.469.611

Wii U

38

41

-3

15.427

3.328.635


Software

01./00. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.11.03} (¥7.900) - 168.324 / NEU
02./01. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 116.931 / 578.969 (-75%)
03./00. [PS4] .hack//G.U. Last Recode <.hack//G.U. Vol.1//Rebirth .hack//G.U. Vol.2//Reminisce .hack//G.U. Vol.3//Redemption> # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.11.01} (¥7.600) - 61.816 / NEU
04./00. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo) {2017.11.02} (¥4.980) - 32.176 / NEU
05./06. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 23.557 / 1.295.008 (+5%)
06./02. [PS4] Ark: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.10.26} (¥6.800) - 23.370 / 93.547 (-67%)
07./04. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Origins (Ubisoft) {2017.10.27} (¥8.400) - 22.272 / 71.692 (-55%)
08./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 15.913 / 788.445 (+14%)
09./03. [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux # (Atlus) {2017.10.26} (¥6.480) - 9.798 / 70.647 (-84%)
10./07. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.10.19} (¥6.900) - 9.045 / 177.001 (-49%)
11./05. [PS4] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.10.26} (¥6.100) - 7.679 / 35.924 (-73%)
12./13. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 6.662 / 629.352 (+6%)
13./10. [PS4] The Evil Within 2 (Bethesda Softworks) {2017.10.19} (¥7.980) - 5.809 / 61.374 (-54%)
14./16. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (¥5.980) - 4.882 / 111.829 (+6%)
15./11. [PS4] Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix) {2017.10.19} (¥7.800) - 4.858 / 56.520 (-49%)
16./18. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 4.008 / 264.236 (+5%)
17./12. [PS4] Kyoei Toshi (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.10.19} (¥8.200) - 3.511 / 60.563 (-57%)
18./15. [PS4] Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Warner Entertainment Japan) {2017.10.12} (¥7.800) - 3.367 / 37.462 (-43%)
19./20. [3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions (Nintendo) {2017.10.05} (¥4.980) - 3.171 / 49.746 (-9%)
20./08. [3DS] Idol Time PriPara: Yume All-Star Live! # (Takara Tomy) {2017.10.26} (¥5.500) - 3.080 / 17.965 (-79%)