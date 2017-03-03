Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 30.10. - 05.11.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 30.10.2017 bis 05.11.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
64.387
|
126.701
|
-62.314
|
2.085.407
|
2.085.407
|
PS4
|
28.823
|
24.653
|
4.170
|
1.413.520
|
5.514.183
|
3DS
|
20.856
|
17.283
|
3.573
|
1.309.524
|
23.470.265
|
VITA
|
3.576
|
3.705
|
-129
|
286.879
|
5.729.876
|
XONE
|
114
|
97
|
17
|
6.359
|
81.190
|
PS3
|
56
|
45
|
11
|
19.832
|
10.469.611
|
Wii U
|
38
|
41
|
-3
|
15.427
|
3.328.635
Software
01./00. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII #
03./00. [PS4] .hack//G.U. Last Recode <.hack//G.U. Vol.1//Rebirth .hack//G.U. Vol.2//Reminisce .hack//G.U. Vol.3//Redemption> #
04./00. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star
05./06. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
06./02. [PS4] Ark: Survival Evolved
07./04. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Origins
08./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
09./03. [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux #
10./07. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport #
11./05. [PS4] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! #
12./13. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
13./10. [PS4] The Evil Within 2
14./16. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX
15./11. [PS4] Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary
16./18. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
17./12. [PS4] Kyoei Toshi
18./15. [PS4] Middle-earth: Shadow of War
19./20. [3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions
20./08. [3DS] Idol Time PriPara: Yume All-Star Live! #