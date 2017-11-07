Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - Großer Patch veröffentlicht
Xbox One X Update ist da
Consoles // Dienstag, 07. November 2017 um 06:30 von
Bethesda und MachineGames haben gestern den ersten großen Patch für Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus nachgereicht. Der Shooter ist seit Ende Oktober für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC verfügbar. Mit dem Patch wird unter anderem Support für die Xbox One X geliefert. Fortan ist eine Auflösung von 4K gegeben. Die kompletten Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
Freedom Chronicles Episode Zero
Available for pre-order customers and Season Pass holders who redeemed codes
Xbox One X Support
Supports 4K resolution
Dynamic resolution scaling
Vault Unlocked!
10 new combat simulations playable from the Main Menu or in Evas Hammer
o Requires progression to Chapter 2
Leaderboard functionality
o Compete with your friends for the highest score!
PC Fixes
Improved stability on NVIDIA 10-series GPUs
o Async compute temporarily disabled until driver fix available
Forced driver update on driver detect warning message can now be manually bypassed
Improved Win 10 stability on supported NVIDIA GPUs when launching at any resolution other than 4K when DPI scaling is set to 175% 4K monitor
Improved Win 10 stability on supported NVIDIA GPUs when resolution is changed to 4K while DPI scaling is set to 125% or 150%
Fixed “zoomed in brightness menu” issue on 4K monitors (when DPI scaling was set to greater than 100%)
Skybox fixes
