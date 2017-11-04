Framerate-Patch zur Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition erschienen
Zudem werden die Ladezeiten zwischen den Level verringert ...
Nintendo Switch // Samstag, 04. November 2017 um 20:08 von
Das franzÃ¶sische Entwicklerstudio Ubisoft gibt nun bekannt, dass ab sofort ein Framerate-Patch mit der Versionsnummer 1.02 zur Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition - also fÃ¼r die Nintendo Switch-Version von Rayman Legends - zum Download bereit steht. Zudem werden die Ladezeiten zwischen den Level verringert.
Patch Notes:
We appreciate your patience concerning performance issues that some of you may have encountered while playing Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition on the Nintendo Switch. This latest patch, available for download now, reduces loading times between levels and fixes frame rate-related issues as well.
You should now be gliding much more smoothly through the Glade of Dreams!
We appreciate your patience concerning performance issues that some of you may have encountered while playing Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition on the Nintendo Switch. This latest patch, available for download now, reduces loading times between levels and fixes frame rate-related issues as well.
You should now be gliding much more smoothly through the Glade of Dreams!