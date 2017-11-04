Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Framerate-Patch zur Rayman Legends: Definitive...

Framerate-Patch zur Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition erschienen

Zudem werden die Ladezeiten zwischen den Level verringert ...

Nintendo Switch // Samstag, 04. November 2017 um 20:08 von needcoffee

Das franzÃ¶sische Entwicklerstudio Ubisoft gibt nun bekannt, dass ab sofort ein Framerate-Patch mit der Versionsnummer 1.02 zur Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition - also fÃ¼r die Nintendo Switch-Version von Rayman Legends - zum Download bereit steht. Zudem werden die Ladezeiten zwischen den Level verringert.

Patch Notes:

We appreciate your patience concerning performance issues that some of you may have encountered while playing Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition on the Nintendo Switch. This latest patch, available for download now, reduces loading times between levels and fixes frame rate-related issues as well.

You should now be gliding much more smoothly through the Glade of Dreams!