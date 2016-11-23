Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Donnerstag, 02. November 2017 um 09:48 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 23.10. - 29.10.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 23.10.2017 bis 29.10.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
126.701
|
31.092
|
95.609
|
2.021.020
|
2.021.020
|
PS4
|
24.653
|
31.278
|
-6.625
|
1.384.697
|
5.485.360
|
3DS
|
17.283
|
16.198
|
1.085
|
1.288.668
|
23.449.409
|
VITA
|
3.705
|
3.535
|
170
|
283.303
|
5.726.300
|
XONE
|
97
|
69
|
28
|
6.245
|
81.076
|
PS3
|
45
|
50
|
-5
|
19.776
|
10.469.555
|
Wii U
|
41
|
40
|
1
|
15.389
|
3.328.597
Software
01./00. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
02./00. [PS4] Ark: Survival Evolved
03./00. [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux #
04./00. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Origins
05./00. [PS4] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! #
06./07. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
07./01. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport #
08./00. [3DS] Idol Time PriPara: Yume All-Star Live! #
09./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
10./03. [PS4] The Evil Within 2
11./04. [PS4] Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary
12./02. [PS4] Kyoei Toshi
13./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
14./00. [3DS] 12-Sai. Torokeru Puzzle Futari no Harmony
15./09. [PS4] Middle-earth: Shadow of War
16./11. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX
17./06. [PSV] Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary
18./18. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
19./00. [3DS] Rune Factory 4 [Best Collection] #
20./12. [3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions