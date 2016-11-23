Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Donnerstag, 02. November 2017 um 09:48 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 23.10. - 29.10.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 23.10.2017 bis 29.10.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

126.701

31.092

95.609

2.021.020

2.021.020

PS4

24.653

31.278

-6.625

1.384.697

5.485.360

3DS

17.283

16.198

1.085

1.288.668

23.449.409

VITA

3.705

3.535

170

283.303

5.726.300

XONE

97

69

28

6.245

81.076

PS3

45

50

-5

19.776

10.469.555

Wii U

41

40

1

15.389

3.328.597


Software

01./00. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 462.038 / NEU
02./00. [PS4] Ark: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.10.26} (¥6.800) - 70.177 / NEU
03./00. [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux # (Atlus) {2017.10.26} (¥6.480) - 60.848 / NEU
04./00. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Origins (Ubisoft) {2017.10.27} (¥8.400) - 49.419 / NEU
05./00. [PS4] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.10.26} (¥6.100) - 28.245 / NEU
06./07. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 22.445 / 1.271.451 (+36%)
07./01. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.10.19} (¥6.900) - 17.670 / 167.956 (-88%)
08./00. [3DS] Idol Time PriPara: Yume All-Star Live! # (Takara Tomy) {2017.10.26} (¥5.500) - 14.885 / NEU
09./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 13.936 / 772.533 (+25%)
10./03. [PS4] The Evil Within 2 (Bethesda Softworks) {2017.10.19} (¥7.980) - 12.624 / 55.565 (-71%)
11./04. [PS4] Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix) {2017.10.19} (¥7.800) - 9.570 / 51.662 (-77%)
12./02. [PS4] Kyoei Toshi (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.10.19} (¥8.200) - 8.117 / 57.052 (-83%)
13./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 6.307 / 622.690 (+16%)
14./00. [3DS] 12-Sai. Torokeru Puzzle Futari no Harmony (Happinet) {2017.10.26} (¥5.480) - 6.195 / NEU
15./09. [PS4] Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Warner Entertainment Japan) {2017.10.12} (¥7.800) - 5.869 / 34.095 (-27%)
16./11. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (¥5.980) - 4.588 / 106.947 (-12%)
17./06. [PSV] Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix) {2017.10.19} (¥5.980) - 4.210 / 22.994 (-78%)
18./18. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 3.815 / 260.228 (+39%)
19./00. [3DS] Rune Factory 4 [Best Collection] # (Marvelous) {2017.10.26} (¥2.980) - 3.567 / NEU
20./12. [3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions (Nintendo) {2017.10.05} (¥4.980) - 3.480 / 46.575 (-32%)