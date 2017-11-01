Die PlayStation Plus Inhalte im November
Bound, Worms und mehr
Playstation Network // Donnerstag, 02. November 2017 um 09:24 von
Sony hat gestern die PlayStation Plus Spiele für den Monat November bekannt gegeben. Wie gewohnt erhaltet ihr Spiele für die PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 und die PS Vita. Folgende Spiele werden ab nächsten Dienstag, den 7. November, zum Download bereitstehen.
Worms Battlegrounds (PS4)
Bound (PS4/PS VR)
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (PS Plus Zugabe – PS VR erforderlich)
That’s You! (PS Plus Zugabe – PlayLink)
R-Type Dimensions (PS3)
Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic (PS3)
Dungeon Punks (PS Vita & PS4)
Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse [Ep. 1 & 2] (PS Vita)
