Patch 1.40 zu Horizon: Zero Dawn veröffentlicht
Der Patch ist ab sofort verfügbar ...
Playstation 4 // Dienstag, 31. Oktober 2017 um 13:27 von
Sony und das Entwicklerstudio Guerrilla Games haben jetzt für das PS4-exklusive Game Horizon: Zero Dawn ein neuen Patch veröffentlicht, der die Versionsnummer 1.40 trägt und ab sofort verfügbar ist. Der Patch bringt den Support für die Erweiterung "The Frozen Wilds" mit sich und diverse Bugfixes, Verbesserungen und Änderungen.
NEW FEATURES
- Support for ‘The Frozen Wilds’ expansion has been added.
GENERAL FIXES
- Fixed an issue where some players would experience the robot not investigating a triggered alarm mine.
- Fixed an issue where some players could let Aloy traverse far outside the map when heading East from the campfire, while heading towards the objective “Go to the Ruins of GAIA Prime”.
- Fixed an issue where some players would experience Longlegs failing to respawn to the site, after Aloy cleared the Longleg encounters around Cut-Cliffs on her way to ‘Meridian’.
- Fixed an issue where some players would experience outfit statistics nog being calculated correctly after slotting two or more mods.
- Fixed an issue for the controls where some players could let Aloy to become fixed to a plane and be able to move horizontally across the map.
- Fixed an issue for some players for the interactions of the NPC’s that are not in combat.
PROGRESSION ISSUES FIXES
- Fixed a progression issue in “A seeker at the Gates” where some players experienced the ‘Carja Fort Gate’ wouldn’t open after fast-travelling.
- Fixed an issue in ‘Lessons of the wild’ where some players would experience the Watcher staying in an alert state after skipping the quest sequence, which would cause the objective to remain as “Wait for the Watcher to Pass”.
- Fixed an issue in ‘The Mountain That Fell’ where some players would experience Aloy getting stuck between the gaps near the boulder next to a campfire.
CRASH FIXES
- Fixed an issue in “To Curse the Darkness” where some players would experience a crash while trying to climb ‘Faro Tech’.
MISCELLANEOUS FIXES
- Minor text fixes.
- Minor animation fixes.
Die Erweiterung "The Frozen Wilds" wird am 7. November 2017 offiziell erscheinen. Für Anfang Dezember ist zudem eine GotY-Edition geplant, die das Grundspiel plus Erweiterung umfasst.