Erster Patch zur Switch-Version von FIFA 18 veröffentlicht
Der Ball rollt weiter ...
Nintendo Switch // Dienstag, 31. Oktober 2017 um 13:21 von
Das Entwicklerstudio EA hat zur Nintendo Switch-Version von FIFA 18 den ersten Patch veröffentlicht, der diverse Bugfixes und Verbesserungen umfasst. Der Patch ist ab sofort verfügbar.
Addressed the following issues in Gameplay:
- Some players would get the same Pre-Match Skill Game before every match.
- The Attempts counter was missing in the Beat Your Main Skill Game.
- The wrong button callouts were highlighted in the FIFA Trainer when performing crosses.
Addressed the following issues in FIFA Ultimate team:
- Some Squad Building Challenges were missing art.
- Text would sometimes overlap on the Squad Building Challenges requirements screen.
Addressed the following issues in Online Modes:
- Multiple issues related to changing control types going into, during, and leaving matches.
- Some of the text was hard to read on the Team Select screens in Local Seasons.
- An issue where the country flags on the leaderboards would be incorrect.
- The pause timer overlay would stay on the players screen after leaving an online match.
Addressed the following issues in Career Mode:
- Prize money was not being correctly awarded for competitions in certain situations.
- An issue, in Player Career, where the game would crash going into a Pre-Season Tournament match if your Pro was injured.
Made the following changes in Audio / Visual / Presentation:
- Updated the Chile National Team kits and crest to be authentic.
Addresssed the following issues Audio / Visual / Presentation:
- The ball would sometimes be invisible in the Pre-Match Cinematics.
- The 3D player image was missing from the Create Player flow.
