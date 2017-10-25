Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 25. Oktober 2017 um 15:09 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 16.10. - 22.10.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 16.10.2017 bis 23.10.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
31.278
|
22.706
|
8.572
|
1.360.044
|
5.460.707
|
NSWI
|
31.092
|
40.803
|
-9.711
|
1.894.319
|
1.894.319
|
3DS
|
16.198
|
20.745
|
-4.547
|
1.271.385
|
23.432.126
|
VITA
|
3.535
|
3.938
|
-403
|
279.598
|
5.722.595
|
XONE
|
69
|
71
|
-2
|
6.148
|
80.979
|
PS3
|
50
|
65
|
-15
|
19.731
|
10.469.510
|
Wii U
|
40
|
58
|
-18
|
15.348
|
3.328.556
Software
01./00. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport #
02./00. [PS4] Kyoei Toshi
03./00. [PS4] The Evil Within 2
04./00. [PS4] Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary
05./00. [PSV] Uta no Prince-Sama: Amazing Aria & Sweet Serenade Love
06./00. [PSV] Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary
07./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
08./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
09./01. [PS4] Middle-earth: Shadow of War
10./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
11./05. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX
12./04. [3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions
13./07. [PS4] FIFA 18 #
14./10. [PS4] No Heroes Allowed! VR |PlayStation VR|
15./12. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2018
16./16. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers
17./15. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. #
18./19. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
19./00. [NSW] NBA 2K18
20./11. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III #