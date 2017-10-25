Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 25. Oktober 2017 um 15:09 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 16.10. - 22.10.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 16.10.2017 bis 23.10.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

PS4

31.278

22.706

8.572

1.360.044

5.460.707

NSWI

31.092

40.803

-9.711

1.894.319

1.894.319

3DS

16.198

20.745

-4.547

1.271.385

23.432.126

VITA

3.535

3.938

-403

279.598

5.722.595

XONE

69

71

-2

6.148

80.979

PS3

50

65

-15

19.731

10.469.510

Wii U

40

58

-18

15.348

3.328.556


Software

01./00. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.10.19} (¥6.900) - 150.286 / NEU
02./00. [PS4] Kyoei Toshi (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.10.19} (¥8.200) - 48.935 / NEU
03./00. [PS4] The Evil Within 2 (Bethesda Softworks) {2017.10.19} (¥7.980) - 42.941 / NEU
04./00. [PS4] Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix) {2017.10.19} (¥7.800) - 42.092 / NEU
05./00. [PSV] Uta no Prince-Sama: Amazing Aria & Sweet Serenade Love # (Broccoli) {2017.10.19} (¥6.300) - 19.904 / NEU
06./00. [PSV] Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix) {2017.10.19} (¥5.980) - 18.784 / NEU
07./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {201107.21} (¥5.980) - 16.483 / 1.249.006 (-16%)
08./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 11.142 / 758.597 (-16%)
09./01. [PS4] Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Warner Entertainment Japan) {2017.10.12} (¥7.800) - 8.083 / 28.227 (-60%)
10./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 5.430 / 616.383 (-11%)
11./05. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (¥5.980) - 5.224 / 102.359 (-38%)
12./04. [3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions (Nintendo) {2017.10.05} (¥4.980) - 5.092 / 43.094 (-58%)
13./07. [PS4] FIFA 18 # (Electronic Arts) {2017.09.29} (¥7.800) - 3.910 / 79.701 (-42%)
14./10. [PS4] No Heroes Allowed! VR |PlayStation VR| (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.10.14} (¥4.900) - 3.464 / 8.925 (-37%)
15./12. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2018 (Konami) {2017.09.14} (¥7.600) - 2.987 / 105.005 (-31%)
16./16. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers (Level 5) {2017.08.10} (¥4.800) - 2.882 / 183.780 (-27%)
17./15. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. # (Capcom) {2017.08.25} (¥5.800) - 2.814 / 158.448 (-29%)
18./19. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 2.748 / 256.413 (-21%)
19./00. [NSW] NBA 2K18 (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2017.10.17} (¥7.000) - 2.689 / NEU
20./11. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III # (Nihon Falcom) {2017.09.28} (¥7.800) - 2.473 / 107.772 (-55%)