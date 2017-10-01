Nintendo Switch: Firmware 4.0.0 veröffentlicht
Videoaufnahmen jetzt möglich
Nintendo Switch // Donnerstag, 19. Oktober 2017 um 06:29 von
Die Nintendo Switch ist seit März erhältlich und hat seitdem schon das ein oder andere Firmware Update erhalten. Das versprochene Videoaufnahme Feature war doch bislang nicht darunter; bis heute. Mit Firmware 4.0.0 die ab sofort zum Download bereitsteht, wird das Ganze jetzt bei ausgewählten Spielen möglich. Die Patch Notes und ein Video dazu seht ihr hier.
Added the following system functionality
Capture video on select games
To capture video, hold down the Capture Button during gameplay
Up to maximum of the previous 30 seconds will be saved in the Album. You can trim the beginning and end of each clip, and post to Facebook and Twitter.
As of October 18th, 2017, this feature is compatible with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS, and Splatoon 2
Select from 12 new Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild icons for your user
To edit your user icon, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Profile
Transfer user and save data to another system
To transfer, head to System Settings > Users > Transfer Your User and Save Data
Pre-purchase option on Nintendo eShop
A pre-purchase option will be available for certain games. This option allows pre-load of the game to your system for quicker play when the game is released.
This feature will be supported by future game releases
News channel updates
The news feed has been updated with a new look.
Unfollowing a channel will remove that channel’s content from the news feed and following the channel again will make it reappear.
Match software version with a group of local users
To create a group, head to the software’s Options > Software Update > Match Version with Local Users
Everyone’s software will be updated to match the most recent version in the group
All users must be on system menu version 4.0.0 or later to view and join a group
General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience, including:
Changed the specification which hid wireless networks using TKIP security from the network search results. Wireless networks using TKIP security will now display in search results as a grayed-out selection instead of not being displayed
The Nintendo Switch console supports WEP, WPA-PSK(AES), and WPA2-PSK(AES). If your router is using a different security type (e.g. WPA-PSK(TKIP)), you will need to change this security type within your router’s settings.
Capture video on select games
To capture video, hold down the Capture Button during gameplay
Up to maximum of the previous 30 seconds will be saved in the Album. You can trim the beginning and end of each clip, and post to Facebook and Twitter.
As of October 18th, 2017, this feature is compatible with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS, and Splatoon 2
Select from 12 new Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild icons for your user
To edit your user icon, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Profile
Transfer user and save data to another system
To transfer, head to System Settings > Users > Transfer Your User and Save Data
Pre-purchase option on Nintendo eShop
A pre-purchase option will be available for certain games. This option allows pre-load of the game to your system for quicker play when the game is released.
This feature will be supported by future game releases
News channel updates
The news feed has been updated with a new look.
Unfollowing a channel will remove that channel’s content from the news feed and following the channel again will make it reappear.
Match software version with a group of local users
To create a group, head to the software’s Options > Software Update > Match Version with Local Users
Everyone’s software will be updated to match the most recent version in the group
All users must be on system menu version 4.0.0 or later to view and join a group
General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience, including:
Changed the specification which hid wireless networks using TKIP security from the network search results. Wireless networks using TKIP security will now display in search results as a grayed-out selection instead of not being displayed
The Nintendo Switch console supports WEP, WPA-PSK(AES), and WPA2-PSK(AES). If your router is using a different security type (e.g. WPA-PSK(TKIP)), you will need to change this security type within your router’s settings.