Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Update 1.3 veröffentlicht
Ein ausgewählter Titel für Videoaufnahmen
Nintendo Switch // Donnerstag, 19. Oktober 2017 um 06:29 von
Wie wir gleich berichten, steht ab jetzt die Videoaufnahme-Funktion der Nintendo Switch bereit. Bei ausgewählten Spielen kann man das Feature nutzen, darunter auch bei Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Jetzt wurde Patch 1.3 veröffentlicht, um diese Funktion freizuschalten und weitere Änderungen und Verbesserungen vorzunehmen.
Video capture compatibility added. Hold the Capture Button to capture up to 30 seconds of the previous footage.
The system must be updated to Ver 4.0.0 or higher to use this feature.
Now more difficult to float down using the glider when Smart Steering is ON.
Blue Shells no longer hit the second place player when the first place player hasn’t yet crossed the finish line.
Extended the invulnerability period after spinning out or crashing.
Changes made to Online Play prior to Ver.1.2.1 now apply to Wireless Play and LAN Play as well:
When further back in a race, will receive better items to help catch up to other players.
No more than one Piranha Plant will appear at a time.
Updating to Ver 1.3.0 will prevent users from Wireless Play or LAN Play with users on Ver.1.2.1 or lower.
