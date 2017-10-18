Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 09.10. - 15.10.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 09.10.2017 bis 16.10.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
40.803
|
38.204
|
2.599
|
1.863.227
|
1.863.227
|
PS4
|
22.706
|
22.549
|
157
|
1.328.766
|
5.429.429
|
3DS
|
20.745
|
23.051
|
-2.306
|
1.255.187
|
23.415.928
|
VITA
|
3.938
|
3.545
|
393
|
276.063
|
5.719.060
|
XONE
|
71
|
186
|
-115
|
6.079
|
80.910
|
PS3
|
65
|
72
|
-7
|
19.681
|
10.469.460
|
Wii U
|
58
|
45
|
13
|
15.308
|
3.328.516
Software
01./00. [PS4] Middle-earth: Shadow of War
02./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
03./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
04./01. [3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions
05./06. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX
06./00. [PS4] Lost Sphear
07./04. [PS4] FIFA 18 #
08./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
09./00. [NSW] Lost Sphear
10./00. [PS4] No Heroes Allowed! VR |PlayStation VR|
11./05. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III #
12./10. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2018
13./08. [PS4] Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
14./09. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors #
15./14. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. #
16./18. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers
17./17. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch
18./16. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age #
19./21. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
20./00. [PSV] Yoshiwara Higanbana Kuon no Chigiri