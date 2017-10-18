Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 18. Oktober 2017 um 16:47 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 09.10. - 15.10.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 09.10.2017 bis 16.10.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

40.803

38.204

2.599

1.863.227

1.863.227

PS4

22.706

22.549

157

1.328.766

5.429.429

3DS

20.745

23.051

-2.306

1.255.187

23.415.928

VITA

3.938

3.545

393

276.063

5.719.060

XONE

71

186

-115

6.079

80.910

PS3

65

72

-7

19.681

10.469.460

Wii U

58

45

13

15.308

3.328.516


Software

01./00. [PS4] Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Warner Entertainment Japan) {2017.10.12} (¥7.800) - 20.144 / NEU
02./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 19.622 / 1.232.523 (-12%)
03./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 13.321 / 747.454 (-1%)
04./01. [3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions (Nintendo) {2017.10.05} (¥4.980) - 12.215 / 38.003 (-53%)
05./06. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (¥5.980) - 8.367 / 97.135 (-29%)
06./00. [PS4] Lost Sphear (Square Enix) {2017.10.12} (¥5.800) - 7.363 / NEU
07./04. [PS4] FIFA 18 # (Electronic Arts) {2017.09.29} (¥7.800) - 6.703 / 75.791 (-49%)
08./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 6.088 / 610.953 (-2%)
09./00. [NSW] Lost Sphear (Square Enix) {2017.10.12} (¥5.800) - 5.770 / NEU
10./00. [PS4] No Heroes Allowed! VR |PlayStation VR| (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.10.14} (¥4.900) - 5.462 / NEU
11./05. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III # (Nihon Falcom) {2017.09.28} (¥7.800) - 5.457 / 105.298 (-57%)
12./10. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2018 (Konami) {2017.09.14} (¥7.600) - 4.307 / 102.018 (-31%)
13./08. [PS4] Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (Ubisoft) {2017.10.05} (¥7.980) - 4.093 / 14.919 (-62%)
14./09. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.09.28} (¥7.800) - 4.016 / 53.531 (-50%)
15./14. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. # (Capcom) {2017.08.25} (¥5.800) - 3.966 / 155.634 (-17%)
16./18. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers (Level 5) {2017.08.10} (¥4.800) - 3.939 / 180.898 (-5%)
17./17. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.09.07} (¥6.800) - 3.815 / 44.239 (-12%)
18./16. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥5.980) - 3.659 / 1.741.582 (-16%)
19./21. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 3.497 / 253.665
20./00. [PSV] Yoshiwara Higanbana Kuon no Chigiri (Prototype) {2017.10.12} (¥6.400) - 3.396 / NEU