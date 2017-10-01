ARMS: Version 3.2 veröffentlicht
Patch Notes inside
Nintendo Switch // Mittwoch, 18. Oktober 2017 um 06:31 von
Wie wir bereits gestern berichtet haben, plante Nintendo die Veröffentlichung von ARMS Update 3.2 für den heutigen Tag. Der angedeutete neue Kämpfer ist bislang noch nicht verfügbar. Dafür gibt es zahlreiche Änderungen und Neuerungen, die ihr hier seht.
Added new “Badge” feature.
Receive neat badges as a reward for fulfilling certain conditions.
Wear your favorite badge and show it off to your opponent.
Added new “Recent Replays” feature.
Select from a list and view replays of past matches.
Replay data is automatically deleted when necessary, starting with the oldest data.
Also, future ARMS updates will cause all replay data from past versions to be deleted.
During replay playback, ZR will no longer switch between targets. The X button instead is used for all camera angle switching.
During replay playback, + – buttons no longer toggle HP gauge display, and instead now bring up the menu.
Fixed issue where, at certain timings, follow up attacks after wind attacks would not land.
Fixed issue where, after suffering an ice attack, players on a snake board could repeatedly jump and the snake board would continuously accelerate.
Fixed issue where, when battle rules are set to 1-punch KO, under certain conditions fighters would become unable to move.
We’ve identified an interloper who has been disrupting the Grand Prix, going after our fiercest competitors. If encountered, we advise you to dispatch them with prejudice.
Adjusted the abilities of certain fighters and ARMS as follows.
Fighters / Arms Adjustments
Lola Pop It’s already been one month since she joined ARMS. Her beginner’s nerves have faded away, giving her increased movement speed during air dashes.
Increased movement speed during high jump.
Increased movement speed when bounding.
Adjusted speed when descending.
Byte & Barq Decreased time interval between Byte and Barq’s respective attacks.
Max Brass Decreased expansion rate of attacks when buffed up.
Increased distance from which he can approach targets.
Megawatt Increased expansion rate when extending.
Increased extension speed.
Increased expansion rate of charge attacks.
Slamamander Increased extension speed.
Biffler Increased retraction speed.
Increased floatiness of jump attacks.
Boomerang
Coolerang Increased expansion rate of charge attacks.
Revolver Increased retraction speed.
Retorcher Increased retraction speed.
Adjusted path followed when extending.
Nade Fixed online play issue where explosive damage would trigger twice.
Whammer
Kablammer Increased speed of charge attacks.
Blorb Increased expansion rate when extending.
Increased time needed to finish expanding.
Chilla Decreased homing ability.
Tribolt Decreased speed of charge attacks.
Increased time needed to finish expanding.
Fixed multiple online play issues.
Triblast
Guardian
Clapback Fixed multiple online play issues.
Receive neat badges as a reward for fulfilling certain conditions.
Wear your favorite badge and show it off to your opponent.
Added new “Recent Replays” feature.
Select from a list and view replays of past matches.
Replay data is automatically deleted when necessary, starting with the oldest data.
Also, future ARMS updates will cause all replay data from past versions to be deleted.
During replay playback, ZR will no longer switch between targets. The X button instead is used for all camera angle switching.
During replay playback, + – buttons no longer toggle HP gauge display, and instead now bring up the menu.
Fixed issue where, at certain timings, follow up attacks after wind attacks would not land.
Fixed issue where, after suffering an ice attack, players on a snake board could repeatedly jump and the snake board would continuously accelerate.
Fixed issue where, when battle rules are set to 1-punch KO, under certain conditions fighters would become unable to move.
We’ve identified an interloper who has been disrupting the Grand Prix, going after our fiercest competitors. If encountered, we advise you to dispatch them with prejudice.
Adjusted the abilities of certain fighters and ARMS as follows.
Fighters / Arms Adjustments
Lola Pop It’s already been one month since she joined ARMS. Her beginner’s nerves have faded away, giving her increased movement speed during air dashes.
Increased movement speed during high jump.
Increased movement speed when bounding.
Adjusted speed when descending.
Byte & Barq Decreased time interval between Byte and Barq’s respective attacks.
Max Brass Decreased expansion rate of attacks when buffed up.
Increased distance from which he can approach targets.
Megawatt Increased expansion rate when extending.
Increased extension speed.
Increased expansion rate of charge attacks.
Slamamander Increased extension speed.
Biffler Increased retraction speed.
Increased floatiness of jump attacks.
Boomerang
Coolerang Increased expansion rate of charge attacks.
Revolver Increased retraction speed.
Retorcher Increased retraction speed.
Adjusted path followed when extending.
Nade Fixed online play issue where explosive damage would trigger twice.
Whammer
Kablammer Increased speed of charge attacks.
Blorb Increased expansion rate when extending.
Increased time needed to finish expanding.
Chilla Decreased homing ability.
Tribolt Decreased speed of charge attacks.
Increased time needed to finish expanding.
Fixed multiple online play issues.
Triblast
Guardian
Clapback Fixed multiple online play issues.