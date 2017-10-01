PokÃ©mon Tekken DX: Patch angekÃ¼ndigt
Online TeamkÃ¤mpfe und mehr
Nintendo Switch // Freitag, 13. Oktober 2017 um 13:06 von
PokÃ©mon Tekken DX, eine Remaster Version der ursprÃ¼nglichen Wii U Fassung fÃ¼r Nintendo Switch, ist seit knapp einem Monat fÃ¼r die Konsole erhÃ¤ltlich. Heute kÃ¼ndigte das Unternehmen einen Patch fÃ¼r die Version an, die aber noch ohne konkreten Termin ist. Die Verbesserungen, die damit einhergehen sollen, seht ihr hier.
Online Team Battles â€“ Team Battles will be available to play with friends online. Pick three PokÃ©mon each and head into battle to enjoy heated fights with other players.
Official Groups in Group Match â€“ Official groups from PokkÃ©n Tournament DX will be open in the Group Match online battle mode. Coming soon after the update, there will be official Group Matches where players can battle to receive new special titles.
Record Pokemon Movements â€“ In Practice Modeâ€™s Free Training, a new function to record Pokemon movements in battle will be added. Youâ€™ll be able to control the opposing Pokemon and record its movements so you can play them back when youâ€™re training to help improve your skills.
Enhanced Experience â€“ Several other adjustments are in development which will help to improve gameplay.
Official Groups in Group Match â€“ Official groups from PokkÃ©n Tournament DX will be open in the Group Match online battle mode. Coming soon after the update, there will be official Group Matches where players can battle to receive new special titles.
Record Pokemon Movements â€“ In Practice Modeâ€™s Free Training, a new function to record Pokemon movements in battle will be added. Youâ€™ll be able to control the opposing Pokemon and record its movements so you can play them back when youâ€™re training to help improve your skills.
Enhanced Experience â€“ Several other adjustments are in development which will help to improve gameplay.