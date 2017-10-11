Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 11. Oktober 2017 um 15:07 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 02.10. - 08.10.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 02.10.2017 bis 09.10.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

38.204

73.231

-35.027

1.822.424

1.822.424

3DS

23.051

20.321

2.730

1.234.442

23.395.183

PS4

22.549

29.369

-6.820

1.306.060

5.406.723

VITA

3.545

3.732

-187

272.125

5.715.122

XONE

186

71

115

6.008

80.839

PS3

72

64

8

19.616

10.469.395

Wii U

45

68

-23

15.250

3.328.458


Software

01./00. [3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions (Nintendo) {2017.10.05} (Â¥4.980) - 25.788 / NEU
02./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (Â¥5.980) - 22.338 / 1.212.901 (-25%)
03./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 13.392 / 734.133 (-11%)
04./02. [PS4] FIFA 18 # (Electronic Arts) {2017.09.29} (Â¥7.800) - 13.169 / 69.088 (-76%)
05./01. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III # (Nihon Falcom) {2017.09.28} (Â¥7.800) - 12.581 / 99.841 (-86%)
06./05. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (Â¥5.980) - 11.831 / 88.768 (-50%)
07./00. [PS4] Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen (Capcom) {2017.10.05} (Â¥3.990) - 11.666 / NEU
08./00. [PS4] Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (Ubisoft) {2017.10.05} (Â¥7.980) - 10.825 / NEU
09./03. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.09.28} (Â¥7.800) - 8.024 / 49.514 (-81%)
10./10. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2018 (Konami) {2017.09.14} (Â¥7.600) - 6.266 / 97.712 (-39%)
11./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥6.980) - 6.196 / 604.865 (-19%)
12./00. [PSV] Tokyo Clanpool # (Compile Heart) {2017.10.05} (Â¥6.800) - 5.197 / NEU
13./06. [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors |New Nintendo 2DS/New Nintendo 3DS| # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.09.28} (Â¥6.800) - 4.952 / 23.309 (-73%)
14./14. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. # (Capcom) {2017.08.25} (Â¥5.800) - 4.785 / 151.668 (-25%)
15./08. [NSW] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts) {2017.09.29} (Â¥5.800) - 4.660 / 17.276 (-63%)
16./16. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (Â¥5.980) - 4.370 / 1.737.922 (-23%)
17./19. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.09.07} (Â¥6.800) - 4.339 / 40.424 (-2%)
18./17. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers (Level 5) {2017.08.10} (Â¥4.800) - 4.126 / 176.959 (-19%)
19./22. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (Â¥5.980) - 3.340 / 232.688
20./12. [PS4] Destiny 2 (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.09.06} (Â¥7.900) - 3.205 / 91.893 (-57%)