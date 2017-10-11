Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 02.10. - 08.10.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 02.10.2017 bis 09.10.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
38.204
|
73.231
|
-35.027
|
1.822.424
|
1.822.424
|
3DS
|
23.051
|
20.321
|
2.730
|
1.234.442
|
23.395.183
|
PS4
|
22.549
|
29.369
|
-6.820
|
1.306.060
|
5.406.723
|
VITA
|
3.545
|
3.732
|
-187
|
272.125
|
5.715.122
|
XONE
|
186
|
71
|
115
|
6.008
|
80.839
|
PS3
|
72
|
64
|
8
|
19.616
|
10.469.395
|
Wii U
|
45
|
68
|
-23
|
15.250
|
3.328.458
Software
01./00. [3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions
02./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
03./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
04./02. [PS4] FIFA 18 #
05./01. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III #
06./05. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX
07./00. [PS4] Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
08./00. [PS4] Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
09./03. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors #
10./10. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2018
11./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
12./00. [PSV] Tokyo Clanpool #
13./06. [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors |New Nintendo 2DS/New Nintendo 3DS| #
14./14. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. #
15./08. [NSW] FIFA 18
16./16. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age #
17./19. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch
18./17. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers
19./22. [NSW] Arms
20./12. [PS4] Destiny 2