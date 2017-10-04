Forza Motorsport 7: Update veröffentlicht
Patch Notes inside
Microsoft // Mittwoch, 04. Oktober 2017 um 17:04 von
Seit dem gestrigen Dienstag ist Forza Motorsport 7 von Turn10 und Microsoft offiziell für Xbox One und Windows 10 verfügbar. Am 7. November wird passend zum Launch der Xbox One X ein passendes Update bereitstellen, um das Rennspiel für die neue Konsole zu verbessern.
Jetzt veröffentlichte der Entwickler bereits ein erstes Update, in dem man einige Fixes und Verbesserungen vornimmt. Die genauen Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
Fixed numerous livery-related issues, including some liveries applying as paint colors only, liveries not appearing in multiplayer, and game lock-ups when cancelling liveries.
Fixed an issue where vinyls would not appear in the vinyl editor for players who were creating vinyl groups with HDR enabled.
Arabic text is no longer reversed in game menus
Default profile slider settings for wheel users are no longer maxed out
Benchmark mode on PC now displays the correct minimum FPS
Framerate now improved in loading with G-Sync enabled.
