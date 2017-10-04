Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 04. Oktober 2017 um 16:49 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 25.09. - 01.10.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 25.09.2017 bis 02.10.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

73.231

43.462

29.769

1.784.220

1.784.220

PS4

29.369

23.814

5.555

1.283.511

5.384.174

3DS

20.321

19.272

1.049

1.211.391

23.372.132

VITA

3.732

3.707

25

268.580

5.711.577

XONE

71

76

-5

5.822

80.653

Wii U

68

56

12

15.205

3.328.413

PS3

64

87

-23

19.544

10.469.323


Software

01./00. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III # (Nihon Falcom) {2017.09.28} (¥7.800) - 87.261 / NEU
02./00. [PS4] FIFA 18 # (Electronic Arts) {2017.09.29} (¥7.800) - 55.919 / NEU
03./00. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.09.28} (¥7.800) - 41.491 / NEU
04./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 29.704 / 1.190.563 (+36%)
05./01. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (¥5.980) - 23.543 / 76.938 (-56%)
06./00. [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors |New Nintendo 2DS/New Nintendo 3DS| # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.09.28} (¥6.800) - 18.357 / NEU
07./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 15.098 / 720.741 (+32%)
08./00. [NSW] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts) {2017.09.29} (¥5.800) - 12.616 / NEU
09./00. [PS4] Genkai Tokki: Castle Panzers # (Compile Heart) {2017.09.28} (¥7.200) - 10.389 / NEU
10./03. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2018 (Konami) {2017.09.14} (¥7.600) - 10.250 / 91.446 (-39%)
11./15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 7.615 / 598.670 (+38%)
12./06. [PS4] Destiny 2 (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.09.06} (¥7.900) - 7.371 / 88.688 (-33%)
13./00. [PS4] Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition (Bethesda Softworks) {2017.09.28} (¥5.980) - 6.507 / NEU
14./12. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. # (Capcom) {2017.08.25} (¥5.800) - 6.350 / 146.883 (-8%)
15./00. [PS4] Coven and Labyrinth of Refrain # (Nippon Ichi Software) {2017.09.28} (¥6.980) - 5.681 / NEU
16./10. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥5.980) - 5.639 / 1.733.552 (-25%)
17./14. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers (Level 5) {2017.08.10} (¥4.800) - 5.073 / 172.833 (-15%)
18./00. [PSV] Shinobi, Koi Utsutsu: Kanmitsu Hana Emaki # (Idea Factory) {2017.09.28} (¥6.300) - 4.629 / NEU
19./21. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.09.07} (¥6.800) - 4.419 / 36.085
20./09. [PS4] Everybody's Golf (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.08.31} (¥5.900) - 4.213 / 148.645 (-46%)