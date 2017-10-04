Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 04. Oktober 2017 um 16:49 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 25.09. - 01.10.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 25.09.2017 bis 02.10.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
73.231
|
43.462
|
29.769
|
1.784.220
|
1.784.220
|
PS4
|
29.369
|
23.814
|
5.555
|
1.283.511
|
5.384.174
|
3DS
|
20.321
|
19.272
|
1.049
|
1.211.391
|
23.372.132
|
VITA
|
3.732
|
3.707
|
25
|
268.580
|
5.711.577
|
XONE
|
71
|
76
|
-5
|
5.822
|
80.653
|
Wii U
|
68
|
56
|
12
|
15.205
|
3.328.413
|
PS3
|
64
|
87
|
-23
|
19.544
|
10.469.323
Software
01./00. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III #
02./00. [PS4] FIFA 18 #
03./00. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors #
04./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
05./01. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX
06./00. [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors |New Nintendo 2DS/New Nintendo 3DS| #
07./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
08./00. [NSW] FIFA 18
09./00. [PS4] Genkai Tokki: Castle Panzers #
10./03. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2018
11./15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
12./06. [PS4] Destiny 2
13./00. [PS4] Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
14./12. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. #
15./00. [PS4] Coven and Labyrinth of Refrain #
16./10. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age #
17./14. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers
18./00. [PSV] Shinobi, Koi Utsutsu: Kanmitsu Hana Emaki #
19./21. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch
20./09. [PS4] Everybody's Golf