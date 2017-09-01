Update 3.1 zu ARMS veröffentlicht
Eine neue Stage und mehr
Nintendo Switch // Freitag, 29. September 2017 um 06:31 von
Seit der letzten Nintendo Direct vor zwei Wochen, ist Update 3.0 für ARMS verfügbar. Zahlreiche Änderungen nahm man am Spiel vor, zudem fügte man einen neuen, kostenlosen Charakter hinzu. Heute folgte Update 3.1. Durch den neuen Patch gibt es auch eine neue Stage. Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
The versus stage Sparring Ring can now be selected.
It’s a square stage without gimmicks, used in the Warm-Up minigame.
Enjoy some serious bouts while enjoying the soundtrack of the ARMS Official Song (Electro-dance Ver.).
Sparring Ring will also appear as a stage in Ranked Match.
Fixed an issue in Hedlok Scramble where sometimes Guardian and Clapback ARMS would fail to expand.
Fixed issue where the rewards for 1-on-100 would change if played while searching for a Ranked Match.
Adjusted some fighters and ARMS as shown below.
Fighters / Arms Adjustments
Ninjara After getting some advice from a Ninja College alum, distance traveled when performing a mid-air mist warp has increased. Mid-air mist warp” refers to the ninja technique performed by dashing after jumping.
Sparky Increased retraction speed.
Megawatt Increased extension speed.
Slamamander Increased extension speed.
Decreased retraction speed.
Biffler Increased retraction speed.
Blorb Increased retraction speed.
Adjusted how damage multipliers for Rush attacks function. Total damage when connecting with all hits is unchanged.
Funchuk Increased the time span from exceeding a target until retraction.
Adjusted how damage multipliers for Rush attacks function. Total damage when connecting with all hits is unchanged.
Fixed issue during online play when Rush damage would increase under certain conditions.
Fixed an issue where at times an opponent’s throw could be deflected with a successfully completing throw attack.
Clapback Decreased Rush attack damage.
Chilla Decreased curving.
Phoenix
Thunderbird Decreased homing.
Nade
Tribolt
Chakram Decreased speed of charge attacks.
