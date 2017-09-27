Einloggen

Die PlayStation Plus Inhalte im Oktober

Metal Gear Solid V, Amnesia und mehr

Playstation Network // Mittwoch, 27. September 2017 um 17:53 von miperco

Sony hat heute seine PlayStation Plus Inhalte für den Monat Oktober bekannt gegeben. Wie gewohnt erhaltet ihr Spiele für die PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 und PS Vita. Folgende Spiele werden ab dem 3. Oktober für euch zum Download bereitstehen.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4)
Amnesia: Collection (PS4)
RIGS: Mechanised Combat League (PS Plus-Bonusspiel – PSVR erforderlich)
That’s You (PS Plus-Bonusspiel – PlayLink)
Monster Jam Battlegrounds (PS3)
Hustle Kings (PS3)
Hue (PS Vita & PS4)
Sky Force Anniversary (PS Vita & PS4)