Die PlayStation Plus Inhalte im Oktober
Metal Gear Solid V, Amnesia und mehr
Mittwoch, 27. September 2017
Sony hat heute seine PlayStation Plus Inhalte für den Monat Oktober bekannt gegeben. Wie gewohnt erhaltet ihr Spiele für die PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 und PS Vita. Folgende Spiele werden ab dem 3. Oktober für euch zum Download bereitstehen.
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4)
Amnesia: Collection (PS4)
RIGS: Mechanised Combat League (PS Plus-Bonusspiel – PSVR erforderlich)
That’s You (PS Plus-Bonusspiel – PlayLink)
Monster Jam Battlegrounds (PS3)
Hustle Kings (PS3)
Hue (PS Vita & PS4)
Sky Force Anniversary (PS Vita & PS4)
