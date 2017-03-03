Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 20. September 2017 um 15:04 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 11.09. - 17.09.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 11.09.2017 bis 18.09.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

44.052

45.439

-1.387

1.667.527

1.667.527

PS4

24.660

29.482

-4.822

1.230.328

5.330.991

3DS

21.565

21.134

431

1.171.798

23.332.539

VITA

3.847

3.913

-66

261.141

5.704.138

PS3

99

115

-16

19.393

10.469.172

Wii U

86

90

-4

15.081

3.328.289

XONE

57

63

-6

5.675

80.506


Software

01./00. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2018 (Konami) {2017.09.14} (¥7.600) - 64.342 / NEU
02./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 37.481 / 1.138.962 (-17%)
03./00. [3DS] Metroid: Samus Returns # (Nintendo) {2017.09.15} (¥4.980) - 30.855 / NEU
04./00. [PS4] Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.09.14} (¥4.900) - 23.131 / NEU
05./01. [PS4] Destiny 2 (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.09.06} (¥7.900) - 20.018 / 70.281 (-60%)
06./04. [PS4] Everybody's Golf (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.08.31} (¥5.900) - 13.487 / 136.694 (-40%)
07./00. [PS3] Winning Eleven 2018 (Konami) {2017.09.14} (¥6.600) - 12.777 / NEU
08./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 10.971 / 694.185 (+4%)
09./05. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥5.980) - 10.525 / 1.720.431 (-34%)
10./06. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. # (Capcom) {2017.08.25} (¥5.800) - 9.414 / 133.621 (-27%)
11./00. [PS4] F1 2017 (Ubisoft) {2017.09.14} (¥7.980) - 7.190 / NEU
12./09. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers (Level 5) {2017.08.10} (¥4.800) - 6.658 / 161.807 (-6%)
13./08. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥8.980) - 5.877 / 1.343.479 (-36%)
14./13. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 5.000 / 585.553 (+11%)
15./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 3.840 / 239.954 (+4%)
16./03. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.09.07} (¥6.800) - 3.782 / 27.827 (-84%)
17./16. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 3.589 / 221.700 (-3%)
18./19. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 3.160 / 1.208.116 (+8%)
19./12. [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 # (Atlus) {2017.08.31} (¥6.480) - 3.057 / 38.653 (-46%)
20./00. [NSW] Champion Jockey Special (Koei Tecmo) {2017.09.14} (¥7.800) - 2.626 / NEU