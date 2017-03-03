Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 11.09. - 17.09.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 11.09.2017 bis 18.09.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
44.052
|
45.439
|
-1.387
|
1.667.527
|
1.667.527
|
PS4
|
24.660
|
29.482
|
-4.822
|
1.230.328
|
5.330.991
|
3DS
|
21.565
|
21.134
|
431
|
1.171.798
|
23.332.539
|
VITA
|
3.847
|
3.913
|
-66
|
261.141
|
5.704.138
|
PS3
|
99
|
115
|
-16
|
19.393
|
10.469.172
|
Wii U
|
86
|
90
|
-4
|
15.081
|
3.328.289
|
XONE
|
57
|
63
|
-6
|
5.675
|
80.506
Software
01./00. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2018
03./00. [3DS] Metroid: Samus Returns #
04./00. [PS4] Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
05./01. [PS4] Destiny 2
06./04. [PS4] Everybody's Golf
07./00. [PS3] Winning Eleven 2018
08./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
09./05. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age #
10./06. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. #
11./00. [PS4] F1 2017
12./09. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers
13./08. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age #
14./13. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
15./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
16./03. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch
17./16. [NSW] Arms
18./19. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
19./12. [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 #
20./00. [NSW] Champion Jockey Special