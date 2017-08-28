Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 04.09. - 10.09.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 04.09.2017 bis 11.09.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
45.439
|
50.074
|
-4.635
|
1.623.475
|
1.623.475
|
PS4
|
29.482
|
26.384
|
3.098
|
1.205.668
|
5.306.331
|
3DS
|
21.134
|
26.268
|
-5.134
|
1.150.233
|
23.310.974
|
VITA
|
3.913
|
3.975
|
-62
|
257.294
|
5.700.291
|
PS3
|
115
|
85
|
30
|
19.294
|
10.469.073
|
Wii U
|
90
|
116
|
-26
|
14.995
|
3.328.203
|
XONE
|
63
|
78
|
-15
|
5.618
|
80.449
Software
01./00. [PS4] Destiny 2
02./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
03./00. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch
04./01. [PS4] Everybody's Golf
05./05. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age #
06./04. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. #
07./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
08./07. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age #
09./09. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers
10./00. [PS4] Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! Kono Yokubukai Game ni Shinpan o! #
11./00. [PSV] Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! Kono Yokubukai Game ni Shinpan o! #
12./03. [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 #
13./15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
14./06. [PS4] Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon #
15./10. [PS4] Resident Evil: Revelations
16./13. [NSW] Arms
17./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
18./14. [PS4] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows #
19./21. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
20./22. [PS4] Hitman: The Complete First Season