Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 13. September 2017 um 15:16 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 04.09. - 10.09.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 04.09.2017 bis 11.09.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

45.439

50.074

-4.635

1.623.475

1.623.475

PS4

29.482

26.384

3.098

1.205.668

5.306.331

3DS

21.134

26.268

-5.134

1.150.233

23.310.974

VITA

3.913

3.975

-62

257.294

5.700.291

PS3

115

85

30

19.294

10.469.073

Wii U

90

116

-26

14.995

3.328.203

XONE

63

78

-15

5.618

80.449


Software

01./00. [PS4] Destiny 2 (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.09.06} (Â¥7.900) - 50.263 / NEU
02./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (Â¥5.980) - 44.981 / 1.101.481 (-14%)
03./00. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.09.07} (Â¥6.800) - 24.045 / NEU
04./01. [PS4] Everybody's Golf (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.08.31} (Â¥5.900) - 22.488 / 123.207 (-78%)
05./05. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (Â¥5.980) - 15.993 / 1.709.906 (-30%)
06./04. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. # (Capcom) {2017.08.25} (Â¥5.800) - 12.811 / 124.207 (-53%)
07./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 10.526 / 683.214 (-16%)
08./07. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (Â¥8.980) - 9.147 / 1.337.602 (-35%)
09./09. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers (Level 5) {2017.08.10} (Â¥4.800) - 7.079 / 155.149 (-30%)
10./00. [PS4] Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! Kono Yokubukai Game ni Shinpan o! # (5pb.) {2017.09.07} (Â¥7.800) - 7.044 / NEU
11./00. [PSV] Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! Kono Yokubukai Game ni Shinpan o! # (5pb.) {2017.09.07} (Â¥7.800) - 7.000 / NEU
12./03. [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 # (Atlus) {2017.08.31} (Â¥6.480) - 5.709 / 35.596 (-81%)
13./15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥6.980) - 4.485 / 580.552 (-9%)
14./06. [PS4] Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.08.31} (Â¥7.300) - 4.155 / 22.362 (-77%)
15./10. [PS4] Resident Evil: Revelations (Capcom) {2017.08.31} (Â¥2.990) - 3.837 / 13.097 (-59%)
16./13. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (Â¥5.980) - 3.711 / 218.111 (-28%)
17./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (Â¥2.700) - 3.704 / 236.114 (-8%)
18./14. [PS4] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows # (Nippon Ichi Software) {2017.08.24} (Â¥6.980) - 3.003 / 16.011 (-39%)
19./21. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (Â¥2.400) - 2.938 / 1.204.956
20./22. [PS4] Hitman: The Complete First Season (Square Enix) {2017.08.10} (Â¥7.800) - 2.900 / 32.702